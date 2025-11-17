30 Funny “Girl Math” Posts That Make Total Sense To Women

When it comes to “girl math”, an association of a whimsical and glitter-laced financial philosophy swirls in the air (or in one’s head). Think of it this way, Pandas, why would someone sane spend $15 on shipping when shopping online? No, we don’t do that here, instead, a lot of women usually prefer to dive into the treasure trove of online goodies, handpicking just enough items to meet that required $30 threshold where free shipping awaits them with open arms. And that’s just one example of “girl math” in question.

And really, who needs the ‘finance bros’ to mansplain the logic behind money or purchases (or even going as far as not counting the calories you’ve consumed over the weekend) when you can simply just… trust “girl math”? Being a woman is certainly not easy, there are a lot of things to consider at all times, so why not make it fun for ourselves?

Image credits: thames0

#1

Image source: lttlefreakharry

#2

Image source: Leomie_Anderson

#3

Image source: ThenjiBopape

#4

Image source: itsmariannnna

#5

Image source: uncleMJ_

#6

Image source: lulu_vohn

#7

Image source: _Damnshefine3x

#8

Image source: likethecityyyyy

#9

Image source: bribrisimps

#10

Image source: bailey_grandis

#11

Image source: MorganJerkins

#12

Image source: Puff_Iya

#13

Image source: andreabgc

#14

Image source: Aoibhin_B

#15

Image source: xofrnksfrthmmrs

#16

Image source: JessSwiftieEra

#17

Image source: passport_cutty

#18

Image source: ToscaFund

#19

Image source: sthebee

#20

Image source: LaFawndah

#21

Image source: BowTiedBernard

#22

Image source: timelapse127

#23

Image source: NimritFandom2

#24

Image source: Kaykrisify

#25

Image source: hunnyhumptrees

#26

Image source: iLoveAntoinette

#27

Image source: wakilivee

#28

Image source: AnaLaBella_

#29

Image source: tata_tainment

#30

Image source: kuwfarouha

Patrick Penrose
