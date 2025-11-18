79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

by

Christof Tif Friebe, also known as DJ Tif, was born in Munich and grew up during the end of the disco era, shaped by ’80s electronic sounds, early European hip-hop, and the rise of Italo-disco and ’90s techno. Besides Dj’ing, Christof is also a vinyl aficionado, who owns a variety of timeless records.

On his separate Instagram account, @tif_the_vinyl_lover, Christof showcases his vast vinyl collection while also getting creative with them. In some posts, Christof imitates the bodies of the faces on album covers while posing in such a way that it aligns perfectly with the artwork. The result is great, and we are sure you will enjoy his creative spin.

More info: Instagram | Instagram | Facebook | djtif.de

#1

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#2

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#3

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#4

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#5

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#6

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#7

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#8

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#9

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#10

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#11

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#12

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#13

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#14

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#15

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#16

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#17

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#18

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#19

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#20

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#21

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#22

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#23

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#24

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#25

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#26

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#27

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#28

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#29

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#30

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#31

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#32

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#33

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#34

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#35

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#36

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#37

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#38

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#39

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#40

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#41

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#42

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#43

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#44

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#45

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#46

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#47

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#48

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#49

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#50

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#51

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#52

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#53

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#54

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#55

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#56

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#57

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#58

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#59

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#60

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#61

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#62

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#63

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#64

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#65

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#66

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#67

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#68

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#69

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#70

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#71

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#72

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#73

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#74

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#75

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#76

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#77

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#78

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

#79

79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Kid Jumps Into A Dryer, Parents Want This Person To Pay Over $8k For His Medical Bills
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Dad Constantly Steals 17 Y.O. Daughter’s Food, She Deliberately Starts Adding Lemon To Her Food Because He Is Allergic To Citrus
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
27 Celebrities Who Nailed Their Halloween Costumes This Year
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
I Illustrate Conversations With My Mom, To Show How It Is To Be An Adult Woman In South Asia
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Berlin’s Minimalist Post-War Architecture
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Unrecognizable Transformation Of A Rescued Dog That Went From Bald To Blonde
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025