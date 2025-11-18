79 Album Covers Extended By This Vinyl Lover Showcasing The Full Picture

Christof Tif Friebe, also known as DJ Tif, was born in Munich and grew up during the end of the disco era, shaped by ’80s electronic sounds, early European hip-hop, and the rise of Italo-disco and ’90s techno. Besides Dj’ing, Christof is also a vinyl aficionado, who owns a variety of timeless records.
On his separate Instagram account, @tif_the_vinyl_lover, Christof showcases his vast vinyl collection while also getting creative with them. In some posts, Christof imitates the bodies of the faces on album covers while posing in such a way that it aligns perfectly with the artwork. The result is great, and we are sure you will enjoy his creative spin.
More info: Instagram | Instagram | Facebook | djtif.de
#1
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#2
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#3
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#4
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#5
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#6
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#7
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#8
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#9
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#10
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#11
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#12
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#13
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#14
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#15
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#16
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#17
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#18
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#19
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#20
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#21
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#22
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#23
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#24
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#25
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#26
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#27
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#28
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#29
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#30
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#31
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#32
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#33
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#34
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#35
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#36
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#37
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#38
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#39
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#40
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#41
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#42
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#43
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#44
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#45
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#46
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#47
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#48
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#49
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#50
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#51
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#52
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#53
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#54
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#55
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#56
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#57
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#58
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#59
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#60
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#61
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#62
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#63
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#64
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#65
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#66
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#67
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#68
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#69
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#70
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#71
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#72
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#73
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#74
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#75
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#76
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#77
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#78
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
#79
Image source: tif_the_vinyl_lover
Follow Us