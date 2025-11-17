My 21 Reimagined Orange Pokémon As Human-Like Characters

by

Hello. It’s been a while but I am back with another compilation of Pokémon gijinkas/humanizations I have worked on over my 3-year adventure of making Pokémon humanizations. Here are examples of orange Pokémon I turned into humans.

My goal for my project is to bring life to these characters, be versatile, and give them aesthetics. Each one of these characters has a story to tell, whether it be good or bad but giving them humanity. For the orange collection, some of them are gardeners while some are seamstresses. Some can be shocking lifeguards, while some just guard livelihoods. Some are even ballet dancers that just want to give you a good performance. Whatever comes to mind when I make characters for this series, I will do my best to make it happen. Thank you for reading.

Also, you can find my previous posts with other Pokémon by clicking here, here, and here. All in all, I hope you guys will enjoy this collection.

#1 Lillipup

#2 Neptumao The Seaking

#3 Moltres

#4 Entei

#5 Scorbunny

#6 Ponyta

#7 Eddi The Teddiursa

#8 Officer Arcanaw The Arcanine

Fun fact: this one is an homage to Officer Jenny from the anime.

#9 Torchic

#10 Sectras The Paras

#11 Deener The Goldeen

#12 Hito The Mega Charizard Y

#13 Parasect

#14 Onita The Dragonite

#15 Dashia The Rapidash

#16 Growlithe

#17 Peeka And Peeko The Raichu Twins

#18 Charmander

#19 Lerisa The Kingler

#20 Liza The Charizard

#21 Rabby The Krabby

