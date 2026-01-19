New Grandma Refuses To Use Baby’s Chosen First Name, Insists On Her Own Preferred Version

A person’s name can hold a lot of meaning, which is why so many parents try to find the best moniker for their little one. Despite the efforts they put into it, not everyone might end up liking the baby’s name, which can lead to problems.
This is what happened in one family where a stubborn grandma refused to acknowledge her granddaughter’s first name and instead kept using her middle name, much to the dismay of the parents. Eventually, it led to a big blow-up between them when the grandma took things too far.
When grandparents meddle in how parents raise their children, it can end up causing resentment
Image credits: Hans / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The poster and her husband decided to give their child a unique name rooted in the Nahuatl language, with a simpler middle name, and the mom’s surname
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Unfortunately, since the couple hadn’t told anyone the child’s name, the poster’s mother-in-law was unpleasantly surprised and refused to use the kid’s correct moniker
Image credits: theamazingloki
Image credits: Camandona / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Even when the couple kept correcting the grandma about using their child’s correct title, she refused to do so and gave Christmas gifts with the kid’s middle name on the tag
Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Things went too far when the man found out that his mom had taken his daughter to meet a toxic relative that he had cut out for stealing his identity
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The couple was shocked by the grandma’s unhinged behavior, and they decided to put her in a “time-out” for violating their boundaries
Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Even though the couple wanted the older woman in their lives, they were shocked that she’d use their daughter to heal a family rift that wasn’t her business
Image credits: theamazingloki
The poster’s husband decided to start taking therapy again to work through his intense emotions, while keeping the grandma at a safe distance
Since the poster and her husband had been struggling to have a child for a long time, they were overjoyed when their attempts at IVF worked, and they learned they were having a baby girl. That’s also why they spent a lot of time thinking about her name and eventually chose one rooted in Nahuatl.
According to experts, the reason why parents often put so much importance on their little one’s moniker is that it can subtly influence the child’s personality, their feelings about themselves, and in some cases, even their future jobs. Research has also found that children with uncommon names are sometimes discriminated against when making friends and at school.
In this situation, the OP and her partner had wanted their child’s moniker to be unique, since she had arrived after their long battle with infertility. They were also superstitious about saying their kid’s name aloud before she was born, so they didn’t tell anyone else about it and only revealed everything when she arrived.
The problem is that the woman’s mother-in-law disliked her granddaughter’s first name and decided to use her middle one instead. In situations like this, therapists advise setting boundaries with toxic in-laws before they keep trying to get their way. Although it might be tough at first, with repeated pushback, they might eventually start being more respectful.
Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Unfortunately, no matter how much the couple tried to set boundaries with the older woman, she kept disrespecting them by calling the little one by her middle name. She also took things too far by inviting a toxic relative over to her house and trying to get him to meet her grandchild, without her son and daughter-in-law knowing.
When they found out what the older woman had done, they immediately snatched their baby away and made sure that she was safe. They couldn’t believe that the grandma would use their child as a bargaining chip to repair a rift that was none of her business.
When grandparents overstep like this, parenting experts state that it can break trust, which can be hard to rebuild. People shouldn’t feel pressured to repair the relationship right away, and they can take time to make sure that the other person is actually remorseful before they let them back into their lives.
That’s exactly what the couple decided to do by putting the older woman in a time-out until they could be sure that she’d no longer be disrespectful. They felt that they couldn’t trust her anymore after she had put their daughter in danger, and they just wanted their little one to be safe above all else.
What suggestions do you have for the couple, and what would you do if you were in this situation? Do share your honest thoughts down below.
Folks were shocked by the grandma’s behavior and were glad that the parents had set strict boundaries with her
Follow Us