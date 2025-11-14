My Dreams Are Weird So I Draw Them (11 Pics)

I’ve had absolutely mental dreams every night ever since I was a kid, to the point where it turned into a serious sleep disorder as an adult. I decided to make something positive out of it and started drawing a visual dream diary on Instagram called About Last Night.
My dreams are basically an infinite source of drawing ideas, and I’ve now gone from “oh my gosh, what is going to happen tonight…” to “oh my gosh, what will I draw tomorrow?”
More info: Instagram
