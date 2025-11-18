Woman Allows Husband’s Mistress To Think He Owns Her Assets, Gets Called A “Douche” By Friend

One devastating experience commonly shared in relationships is infidelity. It’s a deep betrayal, often accompanied by disrespect and a violation of trust. Imagine: your partner not only admits to loving someone else but flaunts it by bringing them into your shared home, even claiming ownership of your possessions. This Reddit user shared her story about how her husband announced to her that he was in love with someone else and brought the woman into their home while claiming her property was his.
The poster and her “husband” in question had been together for the past 14 years, although they weren’t legally married. One day, he revealed he was in love with someone else. Much to the poster’s surprise, she couldn’t care less, likely because her love for him was contingent on it being reciprocated. The moment he mentioned feelings for someone else, her love ceased to exist.
The husband, however, didn’t want a separation but proposed an open marriage. She refused and ended the relationship on the spot. A couple of days later, she came home to find his mistress there. She confronted them, stating she never wanted to see the mistress in her house again or she would call the police.
As the mistress left, she berated her partner for not kicking the author out yet. He tried to calm her down and urged her to quiet her voice. When she left, he came to the author, apologizing for overhearing and assuring her they hadn’t had sex there. He claimed the mistress’s visit was because he was working from home that day. The author wasn’t convinced. She told him he had until the end of March to move out and find somewhere else to stay on weekends. She changed the locks the next morning, effectively barring him from the house during work hours.
However, curiosity about the mistress’s words led the author to check her Instagram. Apparently, the mistress believed the author’s ex was rich, owning the author’s apartment, her parents’ summer house, and a boat. When the author told her best friend about this revelation, the friend criticized her for not correcting the mistress’s misconceptions. The friend even demanded the author share the mistress’s username to warn her, calling the author a “bigger douche” for refusing.
Verywell Mind notes the importance of self-care when dealing with a cheating partner. You might experience physical stress reactions like nausea, sleep problems, difficulty concentrating, and appetite changes. After the initial shock, try to eat healthy, maintain a schedule, sleep regularly, exercise, drink plenty of water, and engage in activities you enjoy. Blaming yourself is common, but as Bride points out, you’re not responsible for your partner’s actions. While self-reflection can be beneficial, harsh self-criticism hinders healing. Place the blame on the cheater and focus on your own well-being.
The poster was clear about her stance. Upon learning the truth, she ended the relationship, knowing what she wanted for herself. Brides notes that moving on requires taking charge of your life. Consider whether you want to break up or work on the relationship. Weigh factors like: has the cheating stopped, has honesty returned, are there more positives than negatives, and can trust be rebuilt? There are no right or wrong answers, but these questions can offer clarity.
HackSpirit emphasizes the importance of empathy and compassion when supporting a friend who has been cheated on. If you haven’t personally experienced such a betrayal, don’t claim to understand their pain. Avoid telling them what to do. They need a listening ear for their heartache. As they express their feelings, they’ll gradually begin to process them internally. This allows them to gain clarity and make their own decisions.
While you might imagine your own response if you were in their situation, remember that their experience is unique, and they deserve to make their own choices. Be honest. Tell them you can’t fully grasp the depth of their devastation, but you’re there to listen and support them.
People in the comment section were very shocked and were surprised at the reaction from the best friend, with some questioning the relationship the best friend had with the man.
Internet commenters were shook at her best friend’s reaction, with some telling her to get rid of the best friend
