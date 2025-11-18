30 “Quarantine Habits” People Still Have To This Day

Folk don’t like to talk about it that much, but a few years ago, we all had to sit inside for months to slow down the spread of Covid 19. Practically, this means just being inside your home or apartment day after day, working and studying remotely and doing whatever one could to stay sane. As so often happens with a routine, sometimes the things we get used to stay in place.
Someone asked “What’s a habit you picked up during quarantine that you still maintain?” and netizens shared their best examples. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your own thoughts and experiences below.
#1
Avoiding large crowds, and people in general.
Image source: ChileMonster505, Pixabay
#2
I’m sure I’m not the only one, but my work/life balance was forcefully re-prioritized in the best way, and I don’t think I’ll ever give an actual f**k about a job or money ever again. I mean I care to the extent that I want to try and do good work, and obviously I care about money to the extent that my bills need paid, but I realized there are plenty of jobs out there and plenty of time to advance my career. I only have one family though, and my kids are kids for a very finite amount of time.
I’ll never again skip a family outing for an extra shift, nor stay late because “this really needs done.” Nah man, it’s 5 pm and that can be tomorrow’s problem; I’m late for home.
Image source: rabbidplatypus21, Helena Lopes
#3
Not wearing makeup, not doing my hair.. Basically started working from home and my looks went to complete s**t.. However I’m happier somehow.
#4
I picked up running as a hobby/acceptable excuse to leave the house.
I’ve since lost fifty pounds and am now training for a half marathon.
So, there’s that. .
Image source: Aggressive-Farmer798, Barbara Olsen
#5
Comfy bras only.
Image source: DWwithaFlameThrower, Huynh Van
#6
Wash my hands more often.
Image source: Pinkrose1_1999, Burst
#7
Saying no to social engagements I don’t want to attend.
Image source: yeswonderful, Monstera Production
#8
I was a bit late to discover all the things my smartphone could do. During the pandemic, I was mentally unwell, nuff said, and I was on my phone for days on end, searching for games, and payday loans and other c**p.
I came across Duolingo, and as I had always wanted to learn French, I started, and got my daily dopamine hits. I got up to 664 days, past my illness too, but then took about 10 months of casual learning before picking up the daily streak again, and now I am 347 days on my second sttempt at a lengthy streak, and I’m starting a Diploma of Modern Languages – French in 2.5 weeks.
Image source: SignalOriginal3313, George Pak
#9
Not socializing with people and barely leaving the house.
Image source: Ambitious_Deer_1487, Marcus Aurelius
#10
Masking when I drive Uber. I just tell people they don’t have to, but I can have 20 people pass through my car during a shift so it’s for my safety. No one cares and many passengers appreciate it.
Image source: verminiusrex, Gustavo Fring
#11
Staying home.
Image source: julessaysfoq, KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA
#12
Started dating a friend of mine since we had more time to hang out and found out we really enjoyed each other. We’re married with a baby now. I suppose you could call him a habit in a way. Haha.
Image source: Bethiaaa, J carter
#13
Ordering groceries online and having them left at my door so I do not have to interact with people.
Image source: knightwalkerz113, RDNE Stock project
#14
Having a wardrobe of nice “work pyjamas”
Image source: Cherry-Monster, Alina Skazka
#15
Wearing flat shoes. My feet can’t handle heels anymore and I used to wear them every day to work.
Image source: Pajama_Mamma_138, Web Donut
#16
I stopped wearing makeup every day. Omg, my skin is so much healthier.
Image source: holdonwhileipoop, zhugewala
#17
I always have a some extra toilet paper stashed in the closet.
Image source: AshvstheWalkingDead, Anna Shvets
#18
WFH.
Image source: wandita21, Andrea Piacquadio
#19
Permanent Resting b***h face.
Image source: blarg-zilla, cottonbro studio
#20
Buying literally everything online.
Image source: No_Reporter_4563, Leeloo The First
#21
Sanitise my hands and wash my hands as soon as I reached home.
Image source: princessoftheworldd, Towfiqu barbhuiya
#22
So this is pretty lame but, for most of my life (starting in probably middle school) I always carried my wallet in my right hand back pocket. I was so used to sitting on it that it became almost comforting. Didn’t really need my wallet for months on end during Covid and was probably wearing sweats with no back pocket when I did need it. I can’t stand having my wallet in my back pocket now so I’m a front pocket wallet guy now.
Image source: roadracerxx, Emil Kalibradov
#23
Learning German on Duolingo.
Now I have 1700 days without pause
Image source: FegiXL
#24
Cooking! I’ve always loved cooking but I used to eat out alot. Now I prefer home cooked meals over takeout and fast food any day.
Image source: Honest-Chocolate1374, On Shot
#25
I get like zero FOMO ever now.
Image source: hoodiemonster, SHVETS production
#26
Staying away from people.
Image source: BananaManBreadCan, Yaroslav Shuraev
#27
Being fat.
Image source: musilane, Towfiqu barbhuiya
#28
Going to sleep way too late.
Image source: kintekunt3, SHVETS production
#29
Wearing a mask when I’m under the weather.
Image source: corgihandler
#30
Distancing, but then I have always had space issues and been cripplingly introverted.
Image source: Loose_Pilot574, cottonbro studio
