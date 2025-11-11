Nude Portrait Of A Couple In Their 70s Goes Viral

by

This beautiful portrait of an elderly naked couple embracing each other has recently gone viral as people around the world share their heartwarming testament to love.

The models in the picture – Gerry, 75, and Darwin, 70 – have been in love with each other for over twenty years, and as you can see, their love looks as strong as ever. The shots were taken by Jade Beall, a photographer from Arizona, and since she uploaded them to her Facebook page they’ve been liked over 34,000 times and shared by more than 18,000 people. “I refuse to accept the wide spread (mostly western) human belief system in regards to what is beautiful,” wrote the photographer on Instagram. “Why do we accept to believe that one thing must be more beautiful than another? Why cannot we embrace a million-billion definitions of beautiful?”

After the pictures went viral, Gerry wrote Jade a beautiful letter. “We wanted to show that wrinkles and aging, sagging body parts are NOT barriers to love unless you let them be,” he wrote. “Like fine wine or good cheese, we are more fully ourselves and more full of Love in our 70’s than we ever were in our 30’s and 40’s.”

More info: Jade Beall | Facebook | Instagram

Nude Portrait Of A Couple In Their 70s Goes Viral
Nude Portrait Of A Couple In Their 70s Goes Viral
Nude Portrait Of A Couple In Their 70s Goes Viral
Nude Portrait Of A Couple In Their 70s Goes Viral

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What If Pop Culture Characters Moved To Other Universes In Search Of A Better Life
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Sugar”: Netizens Spill The Tea About 31 Things That They Find Hard To Resist
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2025
Couple Tries To Kick Out Sis Who Owns Half The House And Almost 70% Of The Things, She’s Aghast
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2025
I Make Wholesome Comics About Our Pets That Are Heavily Inspired By The Antics Of The Stray Cats That We Have Adopted (60 Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 28, 2025
Who are Cary Elwes and Jake Busy Playing on Stranger Things Season 3?
3 min read
Apr, 20, 2018
10 Interesting Behind the Scenes Secrets of “Hardcore Pawn”
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.