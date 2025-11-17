My Comic About Capybaras Showcases The Situations Many Of Us Have To Face At Work (34 Pics)

Capybaras deal with awful management, lazy coworkers, and a diminishing will to live.
I used to work in a number of dreadful places, including the aptly named retail hell. I used to write down all the most ridiculous things that happened and was going to share them all in one long post but apparently decided that’s too easy. Instead, I opted to learn how to draw digitally and make a comic. I went with capybaras because they are my favorite animal and I thought it would stand out more. Plus, if I’m being honest, they’re far easier to draw than people.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | Webtoons | Tumblr.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us