My Comic About Capybaras Showcases The Situations Many Of Us Have To Face At Work (34 Pics)

Capybaras deal with awful management, lazy coworkers, and a diminishing will to live.

I used to work in a number of dreadful places, including the aptly named retail hell. I used to write down all the most ridiculous things that happened and was going to share them all in one long post but apparently decided that’s too easy. Instead, I opted to learn how to draw digitally and make a comic. I went with capybaras because they are my favorite animal and I thought it would stand out more. Plus, if I’m being honest, they’re far easier to draw than people.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | Webtoons | Tumblr.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
