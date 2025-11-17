“Prioritize Your Safety First”: 30 Things That May End Up Saving Your Life Or Someone Else’s

Despite a wealth of knowledge and experience, many of us have only a pretty faint idea of all the things we need to know in a life-or-death situation. Indeed, there are probably more first-aid kits in your vicinity than there are people who know exactly how to use them.
So one netizen decided to brush up on their knowledge and asked the internet about lesser-known tips that could ultimately save a life. So prepare to take notes as you scroll through all the answers denizens of the net provided, and be sure to upvote your favorites. Comment below if you have any tips that people didn’t list here.
#1
If you find yourself lost in the wilderness somewhere, and your phone is starting to die, change your voicemail to include where you left from, what time and date you left, and what you see around you. That way, if someone tries to call you, you have the essential information in a recording.
Image source: ThisGuyIRLv2, Becca Tapert
#2
Instead of saying “someone call 911/an ambulance,” point to a single person and tell them to call 911. If you need additional assistance (an AED, for example), then point to another individual and ask them to get you what you need.
If you don’t address anyone in particular, everyone will assume someone else has already called 911/gotten a first-aid kit/whatever, and then no one will do it.
(Source: a mandatory safety course I had to take for work some years ago.)
Image source: femmemmah, Thibaut Santy
#3
Always always listen to your “Spidey senses.” If something feels off- pay attention to that feeling. Hair on the back of your neck stands up when walking to your car in a parking lot? turn around and go back in the store. I cannot tell you how many crime victim reports include the phrase “Victim states they had a feeling something wasn’t right…but continued to…”
Image source: After-Opportunity-61, Dustin Tramel
#4
If someone (especially old people!) hits their head and is knocked out or just overall fuzzy, and then they get better and feel fine, TAKE THEM TO THE HOSPITAL.
A brain bleed presents as nothing until all of a sudden you die. And can look like a lucid period in which they seem fine.
Natasha Richardson was a good example of this.
Image source: sejestedusername, Jan Krivec
#5
If I’m hiking or trekking somewhere remote I carry a tube of medical grade honey.
It can be used to treat wounds, burns, skin problems, and is a good antibacterial.
And it also does double duty as a calorie-dense food source with some moisture content, that could help you survive an extra week or so.
Some studies even suggest consuming honey might offer antidepressant, anticonvulsant, and anti-anxiety benefits. Especially useful in emergency situations.
Image source: Ivymantled, Holly Mandarich
#6
If someone tells you they’ve been thinking about killing themselves, you can remain calm. Take a little time and sincerely hear them out. Try to understand what they’re telling you. Do not hide from their pain–it’s lonliness and hopelessness that kills them, but their feelings can’t hurt you.
Tell them whatever you can honestly say about their personal value, but don’t make up lies. Ask them if they will be safe when they leave. Encourage them to talk to a professional.
All you can do is be there and be real.
Their life is not in your hands.
Any choice they make is their own.
Image source: Black_Sam, Jakob Owens
#7
Prioritize your safety first. If you are the first to arrive on scene and see people need help the very first thing you should do is: Stop, look around for potential dangers and do what you can to mitigate them. Live electrical wire shorting out in water nearby? CPR isn’t your priority, shutting the breaker off and moving the wire away is. Don’t forget to look up when doing the scene survey. EMS has a name for people that don’t check first: canaries.
Image source: Burstar1, rosario janza
#8
Shouting “FIRE!!” instead of “Help!” will get people to react faster. Cop told me that one.
Image source: AnnBell62, Stephen Radford
#9
Never, ever, take a motorcyclists helmet off if they are not in direct danger after having an accident. The same as not getting someone out of a car.
There could be a serious head injury (despite wearing a helmet) and helmet could be the only thing holding their head together. Waaaay too many people think you have to take the helmet off immediately.
Image source: SathanSax, Jeremy Bishop
#10
Take first aid class. And especially parents or people with older relatives.
Was always interested in because a parent saved me from choking as a baby, and one day the said parent had a stroke in front of me. I was terrified but acted correctly. If you think it’s easy during first aid class, in real life it’s the same, but 1000 times faster because of adrenaline and fear.
Now they’re safe and healthy. Can’t fathom if I didn’t knew a s**t, they died and I would have spend my life thinking “What if …”.
Image source: Least-Designer7976, Sincerely Media
#11
The amount of comments that seem to assume that learning to cric/trach someone is a skill you can teach yourself off the internet is actually alarming. Unless you’re a provider with it in your scope, absolutely do NOT try these procedures especially if you have no medical background. No, you can’t just shove a ballpoint pen or straw through someone’s Cricothyroid membrane, please do not do this.
Image source: JumpDaddy92, EMI
#12
If someone is drowning, don’t jump in to save them. Chances are you’ll both drown because the panicking person will cling onto you. Your best bet is to find something that floats and throw it to them, or swim out to give it to them but keep a safe distance.
If someone does grab you or tries to climb on top of you, fight them off and swim downwards to get away, they won’t try to follow if you go underwater.
Image source: OpinionatedNonsense, Tim Marshall
#13
When using an epi-pen do not cover the end opposite to the needle with your thumb. There’s a hole at the other end, if you cover it you create a vacuum and nothing will come out of the needle.
Image source: Skunkernator, Stock Catalog
#14
A simple phone call to check-in can help someone decide that going on is the right choice today.
Life is low points and high. Help someone get to the next high point. Call a friend.
Image source: anon, René Ranisch
#15
When doing chest compressions for CPR, you have to push HARD. I’m talking “break their ribs” hard (which is a normal occurance during CPR). Do not let tv shows trick you into thinking you can give a light little shove and they’ll come back.
Image source: kiwiiikee, RDNE Stock project
#16
If you find someone unconscious but still breathing and with a pulse, please put them on their left side. This will save them from aspirating on saliva or vomit.
Image source: PaulyRocket68, De’Andre Bush
#17
Epilepsy first aid. If you see someone having a tonic clinic seizure (the kind where they lose consciousness and go into convulsions):
-DO NOT put anything in their mouth under any circumstances. You could lose a finger (remember, these are motor movements with no control over force) or they could choke.
-Move anything that they could injure themselves on a safe distance away
-Stay with them (a safe distance away while they are convulsing) and time the seizure.
-Turn them on their side into the [Recovery position](https://www.tomwademd.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Recovery-Position.jpg) when it is safe to do so. This will prevent choking and keep the airways open.
-If they immediately go into another seizure after the first one stops or the seizure lasts longer than five minutes, call emergency services. This is known as status epelepticus and can be life threatening.
-The individual will likely be confused and feel unwell when they regain consciousness. Explain what happened, and check whether they have a history of seizures. If this is the first time they have had a seizure, treat it as a medical emergency.
Image source: SwiggityStag, Matias Ilizarbe
#18
cpr is diffrent for children than adults. and again different for babies than children
Image source: child234, Michel E
#19
A fire extinguisher. People forget to pull out the safety pin
Image source: MolassesReef, Piotr Chrobot
#20
Juice box, soda, gatorade – basically anything with sugar in it, (preferably a liquid so it’s less of a choking hazard), can immediately help someone with dangerously low blood sugar.
This most often (but not always) happens to diabetics who’s medication vs. sugar intake got unbalanced, which can be as simple as them taking their meds but forgetting to eat breakfast.
If someone you know is diabetic and they start suddenly, inexplicably acting strange, that would be a good time to give them sugar. It’s possible that it will cause their blood sugar to go higher than it should be, but having it too low is more immediately life threatening.
Image source: 3mothsinatrenchcoat, Fernando Andrade
#21
#1: Take a Basic First Aid/CPR class. A lot of Fire departments offer them for free. Call your local Fire Dep (NON Emergency Line) and ask.
#2: Learn the symptoms of a stroke. Knowing what to look for if someone is having a stoke can really make the difference. Time is a big factor here.
#3: Learn the symptoms of a Heart Attack. Recognizing the symptoms can save someones life.
#4: Learn how to properly perform the Heimlich on a choking victim and Yourself. I recently learned that someone I knew passed away because he did not know how to do this on himself. He was 25.
#5: Beware of your surroundings. Listen to your gut. If something dose not feel right, leave.
#6: If you are in the wilderness and everything gets quiet, There is a predator near by.
#7: Cliff Diving or diving into water from any height. “Swim It before you dive it.” I do not care if your friends are doing it, You do not know what is under the water or how deep the water is until you find out for yourself. Swim it first. And do this every time you go to dive your fav spot. What was safe last year may no longer be safe, Swim it first. Many ppl each summer are injured or die for not following this rule.
I know that some of these may seem like common knowledge but they may not be as common as they should be. Example the lose of my 25yo friend.
Image source: OnixPanther, Martin Splitt
#22
If you’re engulfed in flames, don’t run. Drop to the ground and roll over until the flames are extinguished.
If someone else is on fire, tackle them (if safe) and cover them with a jacket or other piece of closing. Focus on their head first since hair catches fire very quickly.
Image source: Algum, Nguyen Duc Khoi
#23
Narcan. People know it saves lives, but fewer know just how easy and safe it is to use. One blast of nasal spray can bring someone back. Where I live (Canada), it’s available free at the pharmacy along with free training to anyone who wants it.
Image source: StrawberriesRGood4U, Missvain
#24
A chair can be used to Heimlich maneuver yourself.
Image source: welltriedsoul, Renè Müller
#25
Keep water in the car a blanket a towel clothes flashlight and a lighter.
Image source: JockSandWich, Noelle Rebekah
#26
IF you’re ever impaled or stabbed obviously don’t remove anything but if it passed through or is no longer in the wound use a tampon to help with bleeding control also works w bullets wounds and serious nose bleeds. Duct tape and any semi sturdy material lasting can create a usable chest seal I’ve seen some first aid kits contain small rolls of duct tape recently
Image source: Stinkypete0814, Diana Polekhina
#27
chewing an aspirin in case of a heart attack can save your life
Image source: TheUselessOne87, danilo.alvesd
#28
Important to recognize signs of s stroke, immediate medical attention may save your/their life:
– inability to move or feel on one side of the body/face
– problems understanding or speaking
– dizziness
– loss of vision to one side
– strong headache different from usual
Call an ambulance immediately or go directly to the hospital!!!
Image source: Thesleepypomegranate, Carolina Heza
#29
Don’t put a spoon in the mouth of a person having a seizure.
Image source: The-Guy-In-Grey, Markus Spiske
#30
Heimlich maneuver, especially the modern day version. You now should do 5 hard back blows + 5 abdominal thrusts.
Image source: Whyyyyyyyyfire, Texas Military Department
