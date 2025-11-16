Our industrial revolution and reliance on machines have led to our exponential pollution of the earth. Our progress has led to what is recognized globally as a climate emergency. As a race, we are creating an environment in which we cannot survive. Will our pollution coupled with this new intelligence becomes the catalyst for the next evolutionary step for Earth?
For the machine our self-destruction is irrelevant and part of natural evolution. Our pollution reaches every part of the planet on a now microscopic level, microplastics are everywhere, in the water, soil and the air we breathe. Will the new intelligence we have created start to bond and evolve with our new environment? Replacing us in a nature where we are redundant, our contribution is complete.
More info: evolutionpollution.com
#1 Air 02
#2 Air 04
#3 Air 07
#4 Earth 02
#5 Earth 07
#6 Earth 04
#7 Fire 01
#8 Fire 08
#9 Fire 05
#10 Water 01
#11 Water 08
#12 Water 09
