Hey Pandas, What Are Some Things That You’re Just ‘Over And Done’ With? (Closed)

#1
Gun safety is common sense. I am DONE with people saying their right to bear arms outweighs public safety. DONE. I was raised hunting. I know what guns are, what they do, and how to use ’em. And as my late gramps said, anyone who wants guns that much *shouldn’t have ’em*. So, yeah, done with the “second amendment defenders” here in the US. Defend the public safety instead! Schoolkids shouldn’t be scared of gunmen!
#2
The Kardashians
#3
AITA-Stories that’s obviously made up and stupid like: “Oh am I the a*****e for telling my MIL not to kick a homeless person in the face and give his dog up for adoption? I gave this epic speech but now I am not sure…” oh, f-off!
#4
The mental gymnastics that Republicans try to do to justify their bigoted, sexist, misogynistic, racist, xenophobic, homophobic, transphobic and hypocritical views and beliefs. 🤬🤬🤬
Please, for the love of all that is holy, educate yourself before blindly following the wealthy and powerful who only use you to maintain their status quo. They don’t care about you. Learn to think for yourself.
#5
People who think they can’t be a racist because they are non-white.
#6
I’m so tired of Online influencers who have no respect for others’ privacy.
#7
FILTERS! My God, I’m 54! I have earned every stretchmark, wrinkle and grey hair. They’re my battle scars from a life well-lived. I don’t want to look like I’m 34, 24 or 16. STOP USING FILTERS! Be happy with the skin you’re in.
#8
Politics. By this I mean not politics in general, where you can pass laws to better your country and help people out — but the way that people react when you have a differing opinion. It makes people hate each other and I am so over it. You should be able to express your opinion and the reasons behind your opinion, but then it becomes a matter of who’s wrong and who’s right. I hate those arguments. Nobody’s perfect. Get over yourself, please. And try not to judge others either.
(Fully expecting backlash for this — “what if they’re homophobic, racist, etc?” Then don’t talk to them or be their friend. It’s that simple guys.) I’m not even old enough to vote and I’m already sick of politics
#9
Yup, I’m finished with caring one little bit about what other people think about how I look / sound / think. I still like people who have different views from me, in fact I have many friends who disagree with my political stance as much as I do with theirs, however, we are civilised and like each other so we agree to disagree, only coming together, politically, to kick back against extremism.
As for how I look, I really don’t give a s**t, I’m 65+, skinny and bald so it’s OK, I’m never going to be on the front cover of Vogue (unless someone wants a challenge to get this to happen !!).
Thankfully, I only have a little over a year before I can retire with enough money to not starve and live in a house that I can almost afford … After that, who knows, maybe a new modelling career beckons ….
#10
Adverts for Temu in every single app. (Obviously other comments have covered more important topics like corruption and capitalism)
#11
Avocados- to expensive and unethical farming.
Diamonds- greed driven and unethical mining.
EVs- charging anxiety, expense.
Republicans- self explanatory
Elon Musk- can we send him on a one way trip on one of his rockets?
Twitter/X- if everyone quit using it, Elon, musk, fails. Come on y’all let’s make this happen.
Facebook- fake
Instagram- more fake.
Starbucks- i’m saving a ton by not subscribing to the blind consumerism mentality
Airline industry- when did it become such a nightmare?
Weddings- if I need some drama, I’ll just watch some TV
Donald Trump- can he ride with Elon?
Keeping up with the Jonses- they’re broke
#12
Social media
#13
People labeling each-other before they even know what is going on.
No Margaret, that woman is not a Karen. She found a hair in her food and you are being a jerk and filming her instead of offering good customer service.
No Aiden, I am not a MAGA Trumper just because I like guns and flags and big trucks.
Sorry Lily, I don’t hate the planet because I have to drive a car to work to feed my family. I like to be alive, that’s what.
Yes Bob, I can respect men and still watch Barbie and be independent and single. It’s not a stab at your masculinity, it’s just a confidence in my femininity.
#14
“What’s Trending” headlining every information website. The fact that it changes hourly should tell you something. Like how none of it is important in the first place so get a life already.
#15
People who are famous just for the sake of being famous.
Social Media “Influencers” (especially the Paul brothers).
Deliberate misinformation being spread around as fact.
Websites/services that started off so good, and didn’t need to change, only to undo everything that made it good to begin with.
#16
Reality TV
Movies longer than 2 hours
#17
TikTok and Facebook pretty much all social media
#18
Boomers getting blamed for everything that younger generations don’t like. Check the timelines. Most of it goes directly back to the Silent Generation (1928-1945) and the Greatest Generation (1901-1927).
#19
People.
#20
Homophobia and transphobia plus racism. I’m trans and
Gay ( f to m). And I have friends of all races. And you don’t know how many times iv had to protect them (tho they can fight for themselves rly well).
#21
Stupid people. Lies. The sense of entitlement that some people have – if you want something, work for it – don’t expect to just be given everything you want when you want it.
#22
Job hunting I’m completely and utterly fed up with it. Something is gonna have to give and I think it’s going to be be me!
#23
People who intentionally make stuff up about others for personal gain/pleasure.
#24
Capitalism, consumerism, the mentality of infinite growth on a finite planet, people who celebrate celebrity lifestyles and their crass consumerism. People with private jets. People who wear an outfit once. People who celebrate their first-world lifestyle and think their country is great meantime it is built, still built, on slave labour in the Global South where people are paid pittances to do your basic work like mining, sewing, assembling motherboards, etc. For example a minimum wage in my country is R 120 or so per day. That’s $6 per day or about 0,75c per hour. But every time we support another “global south” country we get penalised by Wall Street who devalues our currency even further, to ensure that we pay ZAR more per dollar in interest on our loans and bonds. Your greed is disgusting and insatiable. And by the way, my country (SA) is technically and practically the richest in total on our continent. We – SA – make about 30% of the continent’s GDP out of over 50 countries (the number varies!). Yet even we are struggling. You have NO idea how unpopular the west is outside your borders. Please advocate for climate justice, fair wages / fairtrade, and cancellation of loans to the global south. Please stop lending us money as well, we do not need it. We need you to pay fair prices for our minerals.
#25
Harry and Meghan
#26
I commented on a drag queen’s video once… I keep getting replies from small-minded bigots, and I’ve reached the point where I’ll just ignore them
#27
Double standards.
#28
Euphemisms. Someone is not unalive, they are dead. Unless a word has become an insult by misuse, just say what you really mean.
#29
Playing with my younger sister. What’s the pint of all that’s going to happen is she’s going to get HERSELF injured and then blame me for it and I GET IN TROUBLE BECAUSE MY PARENTS NEVER ASK FOR MY SIDE OF THE STORY AND ONLY BELIEVE HER SIDE OF THE STORY!!?? Oh He HiT mE aNd AlSo TrIeD tO kIcK mY tUm-TuM!!11!1!!!11! Like SHUT UP!
#30
People not following simple traffic rules because they think nothing bad could possibly happen. I’ve been almost hit several times at the store I work at because some people don’t stop for the stop signs. There’s a DOOR there; people will be coming out of it!
#31
Life in general
#32
Party politics! Stop wasting time and money arguing and mudslinging ang get on with the job you’re paid to do.
I don’t care what colour your underwear is, I want the best candidate for each position.
#33
Overuse of the word “woke” especially from those who don’t seem to know what it means.
#34
People using bullying tactics, both online and IRL, to impose their will and beliefs onto others.
Oh, and Cancel Culture.
#35
Every single post that has to do with older v younger generations. I was sick of the trope when I was 16 and 50 years later I’m even more sick of it. Everyone has something to learn from other people. Shake off the arrogance, STFU and listen. The rant is over, go in peace.
#36
Grocery store inflation. Can barely buy fruit and toilet paper. It’s doubled in price in a matter of a month. Galen Weston made over 30% profit increase since 2021. He used to have some of the most affordable grocery chains in Canada. Not really that affordable anymore.
The Canadian government supplementing low to moderate income earners to make up for the inflation with grocery rebates, etc. But even more fed up with Canadians getting upset and shaming the recipients, who might not have been asking for it, just getting automatically based on their income in the previous tax year. I’m over it. Leave the people alone. Get mad at the government if it upsets you. Get mad at the grocery chain CEOs.
I’m am very much done with job shamers. There’s nothing wrong with being a janitor. If you’re working at a call centre, I feel for you and know you’re having a miserable time and just doing it while you find something better. But, hey, if you’re enjoying the job, good for you. If you’re working in fast food, thanks for making my coffee, burgers and fries. I know you’re doing the best you can and not getting paid enough for the bagillion things you’re doing throughout your shift. If you work in retail, it’s not all hanging and putting up clothes, and ringing up items. Totally get it. Thanks for not putting me down when I try on those tight jeans that made me look like Yosemite Sam, or that dress I thought made me look like a centaur.
I know you all work hard. I’m done with people wanting to bring me down about working an “unskilled” job. It doesn’t define my intelligence nor my worth as a person.
#37
apathy regarding things in life that people love to complain about but never do anything to make a positive change. it could be about so many issues such as gun control – people are angry but unless it has touched their lives they don’t get passionate about it. politics – if you don’t vote don’t complain. also, if people would act like they expressed themselves regarding politics then maybe we would get something done to benefit the people instead of watching life long politicians do nothing but fight with the other side. people don’t realize how much power we have if we would only take action on the things that we care about.
#38
I stopped smoking tobacco when my oldest daughter was born, 30 years ago. Well, I smoked two cigarettes while waiting for my son to be born three years later. But not one more…
#39
Consumerism and working a lot of hours just to consume more.
#40
The two party system in the USA. I will not be gaslit into voting for a terrible candidate just because the other candidate is more terrible. I will vote for the person who is most in line with me, even when I know they cannot win.
#41
The use of animals for human entertainment, ie dog fighting, c**k fighting, big game hunting, animals in the circus, puppy farming etc etc. Also, animals being used in laboratories for testing if any other method is possible.
I am NOT a fan of PETA but I object to animals being abused in this manner.
#42
This is a lame one compared to more serious stuff, but…. People that use social media of neighborhood groups on Nextdoor or Facebook for their personal memes and just plain stupid posts. Good grief, you can just post that stuff to your “friends” on Facebook. Strangers don’t need to know what goes on in your everyday life unless you need help from us or an opinion on a local business. Rant over.
#43
Daylight savings time. Tired of changing my clocks and my body suffering for it.
#44
Fashion. I look at people and not at their clothes. (I still think one should look proper and clean, but who ever thought torn jeans look good?)
#45
reddit stories. “am i the jerk for telling a depressed sucidal person no one likes them and to just jump off a cliff and do a flip and they actually do it?” LIKE YES YOU ARE. BFFR
#46
Apple products
#47
listening to the news it’s sooooooooo depressing, NEVER anything good
#48
I am getting tired of always having to wonder what people really meant by what they said. Like the statements that could go either way. It’s like nails on a chalk board…. If you have something to say then say it, if you can’t say it than learn how to say it, I don’t have patience to wonder what you really meant.
#49
THRIFTING!
It used to be a way to stretch our budget, get a cheap piece of furniture, or maybe an inexpensive decoration. The way prices have gone up in ‘thrift’ stores, I might as well shop at the big blue store. A small dresser in my local Goodwill was $129.99. Utterly ridiculous.
#50
Influencer culture in general. Most are faker than unicorns, and they succumb to the hype and pressure of social media.
Also mlms and guns. Like, stop with it already!
#51
anything out of Trump’s mouth.
#52
People saying “woke” or “anti-fascism” like it is a bad thing.
Look, if you think being aware of racism, or wanting to stop fascism is bad, you are a bigot and a fascist, and I’m on the other side.
#53
Accepting the excuse “I didn’t mean that i was really drunk” as an apology… That got old fast…
#54
Life being too expensive
Bills, health care, taxes, do I need to explain further?
#55
Shaving. I am done with shaving my legs, arms, etc, to please people. I have hair. GET OVER IT.
#56
I’m just done with inconsiderate people in public! TRY to remember that you are not the only person on the bus, plane, train, ferry, etc. Take a look around you and notice if someone is standing behind you before you randomly take steps backward and trample toes, luggage, or children. Look BEFORE you merge. Wait your turn without grumbling or cussing. Realize that there are usually fewer workers these days (because they don’t want to work for a non-living wage), and that the workers that are there are taxed to the max! Getting off my soap box now, but in short, BE NICE!
#57
People pearl-clutching in the comments about “how awful” something is.
#58
Debating whether ‘trickle down economics works’, it doesn’t.
#59
The entitlement people feel to bring their (non-service) dogs everywhere!
#60
obviously fake reddit content, s**t that they call “breaking news” that’s just “OMG LOOK WHAT THIS CELEBRITY YOU’VE NEVER HEARD OF WORE TO THE AWARDS” and how all entertainment sites basically have all the same stolen content, taken from each other 😭
#61
Living in a world where the majority have to change their views or beliefs to satisfy the minority is a challenge
#62
All republiclowns.
#63
The White savior complex of some activists. They creep me out
#64
Lululemon. All the popular girls in my high school wore it and thought it made them better.
#65
everything. i’m so sick of the world that i rarely leave my house during the day. I just cannot be bothered having to live the way other people think i should. whether its the jobcentre trying to force me to take a job that wont even cover my rent, to having to apply with online interviews or on the phone. My hearing is c**p yet they refuse to make any accomodations for that. If i cant hear you i cant answer. being told my billionaires that we have to change how much plastic we use to save the enviroment when they continue to pump out the stuff. then they fly their phallic rockets to not really space and tell us we polute too much. I’m a grown adult and i know what i need to survive and its not 2 part time jobs miles apart that still wont pay enough to live on. and employers that dont have the simple decency to say sorry not this time. this is the evidence i need to keepgetting my unemployment support but not one place bothers to send one out. i could go on and on with this subject
#66
All the popular girls in my school wore Lululemon ,picked on me, my dad just left my mom.
#67
The overuse of the word ‘issues’, no one has a problem anymore, they have issues. No one has a conversation anymore, they open a dialogue. What is wrong with people and all this clever speak. For heaven’s sake use the English language properly.
#68
People getting offended for every little thing, even something that isn’t targeted at you. It’s the same as telling the group of people it’s targeting, “You’re not smart enough to know you’re being made fun of, but it’s ok, because I’m offended for you” Just F**k off
#69
The term Karen
Everything is “This Karen….”
#70
Protests, protestors and activists.
#71
Airports
#72
I don’t know if this belongs here but I was over and done with Minecraft but I kinda want to play it again and I just don’t know
#73
Life and people who hate cheese. I just don’t get it!
