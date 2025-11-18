30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

The “Drake the type of guy” meme has become a beloved trend in internet culture, poking fun at the rapper’s perceived personality traits and quirks on social media. Drake memes humorously exaggerate the rapper’s reputation as a sensitive, emotionally open, and sometimes overly sentimental guy. Sometimes, it seems that Drake would do anything from over-the-top romantic gestures to hilariously awkward but sweet social reactions.

Whether he’s being imagined as the type of guy who texts “goodnight” with all the sappy emojis or someone who sings in the shower with full passion, Drake memes have taken on a life of their own, adding another layer to his public persona.

What makes Drake memes so enduring is how they play on the duality of Drake’s character. While he’s undeniably one of the most successful and influential figures in modern music, he’s also known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, making him a perfect target for light-hearted ribbing.

“Drake the type of guy” memes balance affection and satire, allowing fans to engage with Drake’s image in a fun and relatable way. As you scroll through these “Drake the type of guy” 2024 memes, get ready to laugh at how the internet has lovingly reimagined the famous rapper’s softer side.

#1 When Drake Feels The Rain… And The Emotions

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

#2 A Warning Guy

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Snoozin’ Drake

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

Image source: happyOkbuddyretard_2020

#4 “Excuse Me” Drake

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

#5 “Well, Well, Well”

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

#6 “Now A Silly One” – Drake’s Group Photo Energy

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

#7 The Brave One

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

Image source: @traffordanonym

#8 Levitating Drake

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Drake The Type To Earn His Donuts With Charm

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

#10 Kendrick Lamar vs Drake

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

Image source: @kirawontmiss

#11 Caught in the Act

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

Image source: @chxnl_

#12 Drake The Type To Say “Holy Canoli” At The Finals

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

#13 Drake The Type To Narrate The News Like A Drama Series

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

#14 Drake The Type To Say “Fascinating!” While Wearing Safety Goggles

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

#15 “ Happy to Indulge”

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

Image source: @b_you_thirsty

#16 The Hopeless Romantic

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

Image source: @a.thousand.apologies

#17 Mama’s Boy

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

Image source: instagram.com

#18 Drake The Type Of Guy To Literally Steam With Emotion

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

#19 “He Was Right, Again”

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

Image source: @a.thousand.apologies

#20 Drake The Type To Shout “Geronimo!” Like It’s 1998

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

#21 Drake’s “Little Piggies”

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

Image source: @fuithunny

#22 Drake The Type Of Guy To Turn Easy Tasks Into Catchphrases

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

#23 “Goodbye, Cruel World”: Drake’s Dramatic Exit Starter Pack

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

#24 The Happy Passenger

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

Image source: @killumtoons

#25 The School Geek

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

#26 The Pie Lover

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

Image source: @killumtoons

#27 The Tough Guy

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

#28 Enterpreneur

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

Image source: SubstantialPlane492

#29 Cartoon Fight

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

Image source: Dank Memes Melt Steel Beams

#30 When Drake Tries To Be A Bad Boy… But Still Orders A Margarita

30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
