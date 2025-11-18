30 “Drake The Type Of Guy” Memes That Prove He’s All Of Us

The “Drake the type of guy” meme has become a beloved trend in internet culture, poking fun at the rapper’s perceived personality traits and quirks on social media. Drake memes humorously exaggerate the rapper’s reputation as a sensitive, emotionally open, and sometimes overly sentimental guy. Sometimes, it seems that Drake would do anything from over-the-top romantic gestures to hilariously awkward but sweet social reactions.
Whether he’s being imagined as the type of guy who texts “goodnight” with all the sappy emojis or someone who sings in the shower with full passion, Drake memes have taken on a life of their own, adding another layer to his public persona.
What makes Drake memes so enduring is how they play on the duality of Drake’s character. While he’s undeniably one of the most successful and influential figures in modern music, he’s also known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, making him a perfect target for light-hearted ribbing.
“Drake the type of guy” memes balance affection and satire, allowing fans to engage with Drake’s image in a fun and relatable way. As you scroll through these “Drake the type of guy” 2024 memes, get ready to laugh at how the internet has lovingly reimagined the famous rapper’s softer side.
#1 When Drake Feels The Rain… And The Emotions
#2 A Warning Guy
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Snoozin’ Drake
Image source: happyOkbuddyretard_2020
#4 “Excuse Me” Drake
#5 “Well, Well, Well”
#6 “Now A Silly One” – Drake’s Group Photo Energy
#7 The Brave One
Image source: @traffordanonym
#8 Levitating Drake
Image source: reddit.com
#9 Drake The Type To Earn His Donuts With Charm
#10 Kendrick Lamar vs Drake
Image source: @kirawontmiss
#11 Caught in the Act
Image source: @chxnl_
#12 Drake The Type To Say “Holy Canoli” At The Finals
#13 Drake The Type To Narrate The News Like A Drama Series
#14 Drake The Type To Say “Fascinating!” While Wearing Safety Goggles
#15 “ Happy to Indulge”
Image source: @b_you_thirsty
#16 The Hopeless Romantic
Image source: @a.thousand.apologies
#17 Mama’s Boy
Image source: instagram.com
#18 Drake The Type Of Guy To Literally Steam With Emotion
#19 “He Was Right, Again”
Image source: @a.thousand.apologies
#20 Drake The Type To Shout “Geronimo!” Like It’s 1998
#21 Drake’s “Little Piggies”
Image source: @fuithunny
#22 Drake The Type Of Guy To Turn Easy Tasks Into Catchphrases
#23 “Goodbye, Cruel World”: Drake’s Dramatic Exit Starter Pack
#24 The Happy Passenger
Image source: @killumtoons
#25 The School Geek
#26 The Pie Lover
Image source: @killumtoons
#27 The Tough Guy
#28 Enterpreneur
Image source: SubstantialPlane492
#29 Cartoon Fight
Image source: Dank Memes Melt Steel Beams
#30 When Drake Tries To Be A Bad Boy… But Still Orders A Margarita
Follow Us