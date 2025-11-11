World’s Cutest Dwarf Kitten Becomes Internet Sensation, Hangs Out With Grumpy Cat

Meet Lil Bub, a truly magical space cat. Found in a tool shed in rural Indiana and born with lots of genetic anomalies, such as dwarfism, this adorable kitten is healthy nonetheless, managing to garner attention as possibly the cutest kitten on the internet. Her owner, Mike Bridavsky, even says that the internet-famous cat might be from outer space!
“Originally it was just because this tiny kitten looks like an alien <...> her personality, her demeanor, the way she travels – she’s not a cat. She’s this complete one-of-a-kind creature, like Gizmo”,- says Bridavsky. So what started as a few photos on the internet of an adorable dwarf cat has now turned into quite a serious deal – Lil Bub has over 200,000 Instagram and Facebook followers, millions of Youtube viewers, her own web TV show with guest celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg, a book, and an award-winning documentary. And if that’s not enough, this famous cat also advocates for homeless and special needs pets all over the universe.
Even more importantly, the adorable cat has been sending positive vibes through the internet, spreading the message that being different is beautiful. Some of her fans have even said that Bub’s message has helped them get through hard times. So check this list of facts about the loveable Lil Bub below.
Source: lilbub.com | Facebook | Instagram
Lil Bub was found in a tool shed in rural Indiana with a number of genetic difficulties
She is a “perma-kitten,” meaning she’ll stay kitten-sized her entire life
She has a case of dwarfism – her limbs are smaller than the rest of the body so she can’t jump or leap like other cats
Lil Bub’s toothless – that’s why her tongue is always hanging around, and she can’t really meow
She is a polydactyl cat, which means she has extra toes on all of her four paws (for a total of 22 toes, while most cats have 18)
Lil Bub has many celebrity friends, including the world’s hairiest cat Colonel Meow, Grumpy Cat, and even Robert De Niro
She has published a book – “Lil Bub’s Lil Book” – all about her intergalactic travels and daily adventures
And honestly, isn’t she one of the cutest creatures in the world?
She has also made an award-winning movie – “Lil Bub & Friendz”!
Follow Us