GPS Trackers Reveal Your Cat’s Adventures During The Night

by

If you let your house cat outside and think it stays near your house, think again. Recent research used GPS trackers to show the daily movement of domestic cats, and its results surprised their owners.

“When you speak to a lot of cat owners, they say: “Oh my cat just sleeps on the end of my bed, it doesn’t go anywhere,” senior land service officer Peter Evans said. Because of the cat GPS, it turns out some of them have “gone three kilometers from home.”

“I thought Semi particularly would be a lazy cat — bottom of the garden or next door’s yard,” one of the pet owners said. He was shocked when he saw the GPS map and learned that Semi was going into bushland and “over the hill and far away.” The owner is guessing that the cat is “looking for food, which is probably the primary thing because he’s usually around eight and a half kilos which [the vet says] is far, far too heavy.”

The cat tracker survey was carried out by The Central Tablelands LLS at Lithgow, in central-west New South Wales.

More info: centraltablelands.lls.nsw.gov.au (h/t: designyoutrust)

A lot of cat owners say: “Oh my cat just sleeps on the end of my bed, it doesn’t go anywhere”

GPS Trackers Reveal Your Cat&#8217;s Adventures During The Night

Turns out some of the cats have “gone three kilometres from home”

GPS Trackers Reveal Your Cat&#8217;s Adventures During The Night

“I thought Semi particularly would be just local — bottom of the garden or next door’s yard,” one of the pet owners said

GPS Trackers Reveal Your Cat&#8217;s Adventures During The Night

He was shocked when he learned that Semi was going into bushland and “over the hill and far away”

GPS Trackers Reveal Your Cat&#8217;s Adventures During The Night

“Looking for food… is probably the primary thing because he’s usually around eight and a half kilos which [the vet says] is far, far too heavy”

GPS Trackers Reveal Your Cat&#8217;s Adventures During The Night
GPS Trackers Reveal Your Cat&#8217;s Adventures During The Night
GPS Trackers Reveal Your Cat&#8217;s Adventures During The Night
GPS Trackers Reveal Your Cat&#8217;s Adventures During The Night

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Am I Overreacting?” Woman Has Been Losing Her Mind For 3 Years, Wants Out Of Marriage
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2025
Empire
Empire Season 1 Episode 6 Review: “Out, Damned Spot”
3 min read
Feb, 12, 2015
Self-Taught Polish Artist Uses Fallen Autumn Leaves As Canvases For Her Paintings
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Photograph Ladies With Their Cats To Debunk The Crazy Cat Lady Stereotype, And Here Are My Favorite Photos (16 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Man Without Social Media Uncovers GF’s Lies About Her Fitness Lifestyle Online, Dumps Her
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
Vince Wilfork: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.