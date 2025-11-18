I Make Cute Illustrations Featuring An Introverted Cat That Is Just Living Its Life (20 New Pics)

by

For those who haven’t met him yet, Lonecat is a straightforward and curious cat (which one isn’t?). He enjoys savoring life in little bites. While he loves good company, he also knows how to relish the one that’s always there – himself. So, Lonecat isn’t lonely or antisocial; he just loves his own company. Life is flavorful even when alone (although his friends always show up).

Meet him and see more of his daily routine in the links below.

More info: Instagram | curioos.com

#1 This Year, It’s Time To Read All The Books That Are On Your Shelf And You Haven’t Read Yet

#2 What Did You Do Today?

#3 Just A Chill Kayak Ride. Would You Like To Join Me?

#4 Guess Which Movie I Was Anxious To Watch In 2023

#5 Yes! Just Keep Going!

#6 Have You Ever Tried To Meditate?

#7 I Used To Make Offerings To The Elemental Salamanders To Get Blessed With Good Food

#8 Do You Have Trouble Saying No? One Day This Guy Showed Up And Ate All My Food. I Must Learn To Say “No”

#9 Easing The Tension. Have You Tried It?

#10 Can You Guess My Favorite Song?

#11 Again! Can You Guess My Favorite Song?

#12 Hey, Guys, What’s On The Top Of Your Head?

#13 That’s My Compulsion! What’s Yours?

#14 Did You Pay Attention To Yourself Today?

#15 Watch Out For This Guy. He Thinks He’s A Dragon. He Can’t Breathe Fire, But He Can Still Devour You

#16 Do You Have Your Own Kingdom? I Do!

#17 This Little Guy Is Called Walfo. He Charges Tolls For Anyone Wanting To Enter His Turf, Which Isn’t Really His. If You Refuse, He’ll Steal From You

#18 Meet My Home! Would You Like To Have Some Tea?

#19 Lost In Mataturva, A Place Where It’s Pretty Easy To Get Dazed. Be Careful

#20 Any Tips On What To Do In This Situation?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
