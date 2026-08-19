Alan Ritchson’s Shirtless Moment Sets The Internet Ablaze As Fans Mock Predictable Trend: “Every Season”

Alan Ritchson has once again gone shirtless in the latest season of his hit Prime Video series.
On August 12, the actor returned as Jack Reacher in season 4 of the action drama Reacher. The new episodes received positive reviews from critics, but one particular scene quickly became a major talking point on social media.
While many fans were in awe of the star’s physique, others criticized the series for repeatedly returning to the same predictable subplot.
“Reacher can never change,” one fan said on X.
Alan Ritchson’s Reacher season 4 physique receives praise after viral scene
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Reacher season 4 premiered on August 12 with its first three episodes. Based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher book series, the season is a loose adaptation of the 2009 novel Gone Tomorrow.
The season follows Ritchson’s former military policeman as he investigates a complex mystery after a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on the subway. Following the premiere, fans quickly took to social media to react to his shirtless scene in the third episode.
On X, multiple posts highlighting the 43-year-old star’s physique racked up thousands of views within hours. Several fans also praised his transformation, noting that he appeared significantly more muscular than in the previous season.
“I’ll never be prepared for how much bigger Alan Ritchson gets every season,” one user wrote.
A second commented, “At this point, they’ve fully accepted that his physique is part of the show’s appeal. Not that I’m complaining.”
“Easily one of the hottest guys out there right now, absolute madness,” a third person added.
The actor reportedly gained 26.45 pounds of muscle after landing the role of Jack Reacher in 2021.
In February 2025, Ritchson revealed that he built his impressive frame through years of hard work.
However, he also admitted to undergoing testosterone therapy after struggling to maintain his physique ahead of season 2.
“For me, it’s a long game. I want to do Reacher for 15 years…I don’t want to have to have surgery after every season, and testosterone helps,” he told Men’s Health.
Fans criticize Reacher over a repetitive subplot involving lead character
While many viewers welcomed Ritchson’s shirtless appearances, others were frustrated by the show’s recurring romantic subplot.
The fourth season introduces Indonesian singer and actress Agnez Mo as Lila Hoth, a new love interest for Reacher. After the two end up at a hotel, they hook up, continuing a romantic pattern established in previous seasons.
The series has introduced a new major female character each season, with Reacher typically embarking on a short-lived romance with her.
The pattern began with police officer Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald) in season 1, followed by Special Investigator Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan) in season 2 and DEA Agent Susan Duffy (Sonya Cassidy) in season 3.
On X, fans criticized Reacher’s recurring romantic subplot, arguing that it had become too predictable by the fourth season. Some also pointed out that the hookups almost exclusively take place in hotel rooms.
“He’ll always find one woman to get with in the middle of danger,” one user said.
A second wrote, “I think it’s funny that every scene where he’s about to eat, some woman always shows up—it’s so predictable. All the scenes are the same way.”
Some viewers threaten to boycott Reacher after Alan Ritchson’s recent comments
The fourth season received a strong critical reception, earning a 94% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Despite the strong reception, some viewers vowed to boycott the series following Ritchson’s recent comments about the Epstein files.
During a July appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Ritchson said that his outspoken nature had made some people afraid of him. However, he argued that his statements were not politically motivated.
“I’m just saying the sh*t that everybody should say if they give a sh*t about humanity,” he said.
Ritchson said he was “mad” about the state of affairs and the ab*ses taking place, citing the Epstein files as an example.
“Don’t you want to see what’s in there so that we can hold people accountable?” he asked.
Some fans interpreted his comments as a politically motivated criticism of the current U.S. government. As a result, they decided to stop watching Reacher.
One X user said, “After his recent comments, I will not be watching season four!”
“Our entire family got so pi*sed; we want no more of this guy!” a second user wrote.
Meanwhile, other viewers praised Ritchson for speaking his mind, with some saying his comments made them more interested in the show.
Reacher is currently streaming on Prime Video.
“Unnaturally big”: Alan Ritchson’s Reacher physique draws strong reactions from fans
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