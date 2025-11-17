This Artist Makes Pop-Culture And Movie-Inspired Dolls That You Won’t Find In A Toy Store (31 Pics)

Debonair Heads is an artist based in Texas who makes one-of-a-kind dolls you can’t find in a toy store. Their creations resemble our beloved characters from popular movies, TV shows, memes, and more and their collection is still expanding!
The artist told Bored Panda that they were inspired by numerous other “bootleg” toy makers and needed a creative outlet to make their ideas come to life. “Inspiration comes from anywhere really. Usually, an idea just pops into my head, but I do also have a long list of things I’d like to make.”
Scroll down to see the impressive figures!
More info: Instagram
#1 Navajas Played By Danny Trejo
“I was obsessed with Desperado as a kid. Little 10 year old me wore that VHS out. Danny Trejo was my third favorite reason to watch.”
Image source: debonairheads
#2 Noel Fielding
“Hello, and welcome to Biscuit Week. Mary Berry was my jam but Noel Fielding is bringing the fits. Did you know that the show is called ‘The Great British Baking Show’ here in the States but it’s originally called ‘The Great British Bake Off.’ Apparently Pillsbury owns the rights to ‘Bake Off’ in the US, because owning the rights to a common two word phrase makes sense in this country.”
Image source: debonairheads
#3 Johnny Played By Ralph Foody
Image source: debonairheads
#4 Elliot Alderson Played By Rami Malek
Image source: debonairheads
#5 Jules Winnfield Played By Samuel L. Jackson
“Hey kids, help Jules and Vincent clean up their mess! You probably went over a bump or something.”
Image source: debonairheads
#6 Garth Algar Played By Dana Carvey
Image source: debonairheads
#7 Fled Cruz
Image source: debonairheads
#8 Nancy Downs Played By Fairuza Balk
Image source: debonairheads
#9 Silent Bob Played By Kevin Smith
Image source: debonairheads
#10 Christopher Lloyd As Rick Sanchez
“‘To live is to risk it all; otherwise you’re just an inert chunk of randomly assembled molecules drifting wherever the universe blows you.’ — Rick”
Image source: debonairheads
#11 John Mcclane Played By Bruce Willis
“What’s your favorite Christmas movie and why is it Die Hard?”
Image source: debonairheads
#12 Anthony Adams
“I never knew Anthony Adams played sportsball. I always thought he was just a beautiful meme man.”
Image source: debonairheads
#13 Travis Played By Breckin Meyer
“I was going to make myself a THPS figure but my wife makes me watch Clueless at least once a year so I came up with this mashup instead. I’m more of a Paul Rudd man myself, but Breckin Meyer does it for my wife. The first skate deck is his from the movie, but I also made one with one main decorative statement, like — Marvin the Martian.”
Image source: debonairheads
#14 Will Hunting Played By Matt Damon
Image source: debonairheads
#15 Creepy Italian Guy Played By Fred Armisen
“Eurotrip came out my senior year of high school. It was 100% the reason I travelled Europe with my best friend the summer after. Mi scusi, but Europe was nothing like the movie.”
Image source: debonairheads
#16 Wayne Campbell Played By Mike Myers
Image source: debonairheads
#17 Mary Swanson Played By Lauren Holly
Image source: debonairheads
#18 Kazoo Kid
“You know what… I think we’re going to be friends. Special friends.”
Image source: debonairheads
#19 Armond Played By Murray Bartlett
“I haven’t had the time to watch too many shows or films recently, but I did take the time to catch ‘The White Lotus’. I highly recommend watching it if you haven’t already. Murray Bartlett was bringing the big zaddy energy my summer needed. Also, he should play Alex Trebek in the eventual biopic.”
Image source: debonairheads
#20 Guillermo De La Cruz Played By Harvey Guillén
“My fellow mestizo Guillermo de la Cruz gets the toy treatment this time! He has a working spring loaded stake launcher in his arm. While it can’t pierce an undead heart, it could maybe poke an eye out.”
Image source: debonairheads
#21 Colin Robinson Played By Mark Proksch
“I’m convinced Energy Vampires exist.”
Image source: debonairheads
#22 Darth Vader – Darf Skader
“A bit of a departure from my usual stuff. Made from skateboard veneer, plywood, grip tape, anodized bolt, and silver acrylic! I spray painted the graphics using stencils I made.”
Image source: debonairheads
#23 John Cena
“I’m surprised Hollywood hasn’t recast Jim Varney with John Cena to remake ‘Ernest Goes to Jail.’ They’d probably make it more ‘real’ and ‘gritty.’ Instead of Ernest getting electromagnetic powers, maybe he just gets incredibly yoked instead and finds love in a forbidden place. Kinda like a mix between Oz and Brokeback, with a dash of Tango and Cash.”
Image source: debonairheads
#24 Jonah Hill
“I still think about this look from time to time… man.”
Image source: debonairheads
#25 Sir Smoke-A-Lot Played By Dave Chappelle
Image source: debonairheads
#26 Mitch Kramer Played By Wiley Wiggins
“I’m pretty much dazed and/or confused 24-7.
Took this little Mitch on a field trip to where this scene was filmed (it’s only a few miles from me). I couldn’t go on the mound unfortunately since it was all locked up.”
Image source: debonairheads
#27 Turbo Man Played By Arnold Schwarzenegger
Image source: debonairheads
#28 Mayor Of Austin, Sean Played By Kyle Maclachlan
“I love this scene from Portlandia. Kyle MacLachlan is an icon. My neighborhood has a few coffeeshops… a number of bars too. We ain’t got no record store but we do got an arcade. Heeere kitty kitty kitty. Not cool”
Image source: debonairheads
#29 Kim Ki-Taek Played By Song Kang-Ho
Image source: debonairheads
#30 Huge Santa
“Merry Christmas everybody! I hope Huge Santa decked every single one of y’all’s halls and punched all of your little buddies.”
Image source: debonairheads
#31 Charles Martinet
“There’s been Marios before him, and there will be Marios after him, but in my heart Charles Martinet will always be the one true Mario.”
Image source: debonairheads
