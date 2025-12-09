People Are Freaking Out After Seeing This Woman’s Proposal To Her BF Of 14 Years

Every couple has its own timeline. Milestones such as “I love you,” meeting the family, and moving in together should be reached if and when partners wish to do these things. Not because others say so.
Recently, TikToker Estella (@est.ellita) uploaded a video revealing she was planning to propose to her boyfriend of fourteen years. Excited, the woman said she didn’t think she’d get so nervous and added that she picked their first-kiss anniversary to pop the question.
However, instead of being happy for her, people on the platform were mostly questioning the guy’s commitment: if he really wanted the same, why hadn’t he gotten on one knee himself?
Traditionally, men in heterosexual relationships are the ones who propose
But this woman couldn’t wait any longer for her partner to get down on his knee, so she took matters into her own hands
She did it on their first-kiss anniversary
How does one know if they’re ready for marriage?
The Knot 2024 Jewelry & Engagement Study surveyed nearly 8,000 recently engaged couples and found that 30% of couples date for two years or less before getting engaged, 53% for two to five years, and 17% for six or more.
But dating coach and bestselling coauthor of Just When You’re Comfortable in Your Own Skin, It Starts to Sag, Amy Nobile thinks the “how long should you date before proposing” debate is pointless, and the answer varies by couple.
“I want people to know that they have to ask the tough questions upfront in a relationship before they know if it’s right to be engaged to somebody,” she says.
To get couples on the same page, Nobile asks them to think about the “three-four rule” while dating. This rule suggests people ask four important questions by the third date or within the first three months of the relationship:
Still, there’s no way to “divorce-proof” a marriage.
Estella’s videos have received millions of views
And thousands of comments
