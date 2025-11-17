I Created A “Motivational Dog Quotes” Series To Help All Dog Lovers Laugh And Smile Together (12 Pics)

by

I’m Chris Miller, and I’m a leading UK dog photographer with a passion for capturing the true personality of every dog I photograph.

From puppies to dogs having fun to senior dogs, the “Motivational Dog Quotes” photo series captures the true character of each canine paired with a famous motivational dog quote.

Photographed with the intent to have fun and capture the true personality and character of a dog, each image is natural and often cute at the same time.

This is an original photo series launched on Bored Panda. These portraits of dogs with a corresponding motivational dog quote might make you smile and hopefully even laugh.

More info: millersimage.com | Instagram | twitter.com

#1 “No Matter How Many Years We Get With Our Dogs, It’s Never Long Enough”

I Created A &#8220;Motivational Dog Quotes&#8221; Series To Help All Dog Lovers Laugh And Smile Together (12 Pics)

#2 Helen Thomson – “A Well-Trained Dog Will Make No Attempt To Share Your Lunch. He Will Just Make You Feel So Guilty That You Cannot Enjoy It”

I Created A &#8220;Motivational Dog Quotes&#8221; Series To Help All Dog Lovers Laugh And Smile Together (12 Pics)

#3 Kristan Higgins – “When An 85-Pound Mammal Licks Your Tears Away, Then Tries To Sit On Your Lap, It’s Hard To Feel Sad”

I Created A &#8220;Motivational Dog Quotes&#8221; Series To Help All Dog Lovers Laugh And Smile Together (12 Pics)

#4 “Some People Don’t Understand Why My Dog Means So Much To Me. That’s Ok. My Dog Does”

I Created A &#8220;Motivational Dog Quotes&#8221; Series To Help All Dog Lovers Laugh And Smile Together (12 Pics)

#5 W.r. Purche – “Everyone Thinks They Have The Best Dog. And None Of Them Are Wrong”

I Created A &#8220;Motivational Dog Quotes&#8221; Series To Help All Dog Lovers Laugh And Smile Together (12 Pics)

#6 Josh Billings – “A Dog Is The Only Thing On Earth That Loves You More Than He Loves Himself”

I Created A &#8220;Motivational Dog Quotes&#8221; Series To Help All Dog Lovers Laugh And Smile Together (12 Pics)

#7 C. J. Frick – “Be The Person Your Dog Thinks You Are”

I Created A &#8220;Motivational Dog Quotes&#8221; Series To Help All Dog Lovers Laugh And Smile Together (12 Pics)

#8 “Do You Ever Look At Your Dog And Think… How Did I Get So Lucky?”

I Created A &#8220;Motivational Dog Quotes&#8221; Series To Help All Dog Lovers Laugh And Smile Together (12 Pics)

#9 Ambrose Bierce – “The Most Affectionate Creature In The World Is A Wet Dog”

I Created A &#8220;Motivational Dog Quotes&#8221; Series To Help All Dog Lovers Laugh And Smile Together (12 Pics)

#10 Jonathan Safran Foer – “Why Does Watching A Dog Be A Dog Fill One With Happiness?”

I Created A &#8220;Motivational Dog Quotes&#8221; Series To Help All Dog Lovers Laugh And Smile Together (12 Pics)

#11 Cesar Millan – “Dogs Don’t Rationalize. They Don’t Hold Anything Against A Person. They Don’t See The Outside Of A Human But The Inside Of A Human”

I Created A &#8220;Motivational Dog Quotes&#8221; Series To Help All Dog Lovers Laugh And Smile Together (12 Pics)

#12 Judy Desmond – “A Dog Is The Only Thing That Can Mend A Crack In Your Broken Heart”

I Created A &#8220;Motivational Dog Quotes&#8221; Series To Help All Dog Lovers Laugh And Smile Together (12 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
13 Insanely Small Creatures Competing For “Smallest Animal In The World” Title
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2025
Five Pivotal Moments from American Horror Story Season 7
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2018
Man Films How Many Wild Animals Are Using This Log Bridge, Is Surprised It’s That Many Different Kinds
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Adopted A Stray Dog With 2 Mouths, One Where The Ear Should Be
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
50 Times Shibas Proved They’re The Most Much Wow Dogs Ever
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2025
Man With Mobility Issues Gets Shamed By Teen Karen For Using A Disabled Person’s Seat On The Bus
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.