I Created A “Motivational Dog Quotes” Series To Help All Dog Lovers Laugh And Smile Together (12 Pics)

I’m Chris Miller, and I’m a leading UK dog photographer with a passion for capturing the true personality of every dog I photograph.
From puppies to dogs having fun to senior dogs, the “Motivational Dog Quotes” photo series captures the true character of each canine paired with a famous motivational dog quote.
Photographed with the intent to have fun and capture the true personality and character of a dog, each image is natural and often cute at the same time.
This is an original photo series launched on Bored Panda. These portraits of dogs with a corresponding motivational dog quote might make you smile and hopefully even laugh.
More info: millersimage.com | Instagram | twitter.com
#1 “No Matter How Many Years We Get With Our Dogs, It’s Never Long Enough”
#2 Helen Thomson – “A Well-Trained Dog Will Make No Attempt To Share Your Lunch. He Will Just Make You Feel So Guilty That You Cannot Enjoy It”
#3 Kristan Higgins – “When An 85-Pound Mammal Licks Your Tears Away, Then Tries To Sit On Your Lap, It’s Hard To Feel Sad”
#4 “Some People Don’t Understand Why My Dog Means So Much To Me. That’s Ok. My Dog Does”
#5 W.r. Purche – “Everyone Thinks They Have The Best Dog. And None Of Them Are Wrong”
#6 Josh Billings – “A Dog Is The Only Thing On Earth That Loves You More Than He Loves Himself”
#7 C. J. Frick – “Be The Person Your Dog Thinks You Are”
#8 “Do You Ever Look At Your Dog And Think… How Did I Get So Lucky?”
#9 Ambrose Bierce – “The Most Affectionate Creature In The World Is A Wet Dog”
#10 Jonathan Safran Foer – “Why Does Watching A Dog Be A Dog Fill One With Happiness?”
#11 Cesar Millan – “Dogs Don’t Rationalize. They Don’t Hold Anything Against A Person. They Don’t See The Outside Of A Human But The Inside Of A Human”
#12 Judy Desmond – “A Dog Is The Only Thing That Can Mend A Crack In Your Broken Heart”
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us