I Made 3D Puzzles For My Love Of Cycling

by

I absolutely love cycling as do so many of you! It’s a great workout that never feels like one when you are enjoying the scenes around at your own pace. It got me curious enough to look into the history of bicycles. It was fascinating to go through all the variations of bicycles from the ancient to the modern and to see how they are used in ingenious ways in parts of the world.

What started as an effort to quench my curiosity became so much more. I made quite a few scale models of bicycles and related vehicles. Then came the idea to convert these into simplified DIY Kits that anyone could assemble. Following are a few of the 3D Puzzles that I designed. None of them require any glue as they have an interlocking system.

You can get your hands on these kits from my website.

More info: scaleddimensions.com

‘Celerifere’, the ancestor of bicycle, invented in 1790

I Made 3D Puzzles For My Love Of Cycling

‘LaufMaschine’, the German invention of 1881 is the predecessor of modern bicycle

I Made 3D Puzzles For My Love Of Cycling
I Made 3D Puzzles For My Love Of Cycling

‘BMX’ bicycle

I Made 3D Puzzles For My Love Of Cycling

‘Padyak’, the Filipino BMX bicycle rickshaw

I Made 3D Puzzles For My Love Of Cycling
I Made 3D Puzzles For My Love Of Cycling

Laser Cut Parts of ‘Padyak’

I Made 3D Puzzles For My Love Of Cycling

Indian ‘Cycle Rickshaw’ – A fusion of the bicycle and the traditional rickshaw

I Made 3D Puzzles For My Love Of Cycling
I Made 3D Puzzles For My Love Of Cycling

Interlocking Parts of the ‘Cycle Rickshaw’

I Made 3D Puzzles For My Love Of Cycling

‘Hand Pulled Rickshaw’

I Made 3D Puzzles For My Love Of Cycling
I Made 3D Puzzles For My Love Of Cycling

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Brother’s Sun: Everything You Need to Know About the Michelle Yeoh-Led Series
3 min read
Dec, 30, 2023
I Recreated Star Wars’ Tatooine In The Desert With My Children
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
How is Empire Faring without Jussie Smollett?
3 min read
Mar, 22, 2019
BLACK 2.0: The World’s “Mattest And Flattest” Black Paint Is Finally Available To All, And Costs Less Than You Think
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Wiener Dog Totally Photobombs Couple’s Engagement Photos
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
German Photographer Compares 14 Fridges And Their Owners Around The World
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.