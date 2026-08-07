The X-Files Reboot Cast Is Absolutely Star-Studded

After rocking the film industry in 2025 with Sinners, Ryan Coogler‘s next project is an ambitious one. Instead of delivering a Sinners sequel, he is turning to television. In a project that has been a long time coming, Coogler’s take on The X-Files promises much more than a remake.
This contemporary reimagining of The X-Files has been officially greenlit for a pilot episode at Hulu. Rather than being a strict frame-by-frame remake, the show reportedly operates as a modern legacy sequel that explores paranormal investigations, conspiracy theories, and government secrets through today’s cultural and political anxieties. Although it is early days, the cast is shaping up nicely. So, let’s break down who will star in The X-Files reboot.
Will Mulder and Scully Return?
Iconic for their “Believer vs. Sceptic” dynamic, Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) are the defining television duo of the paranormal genre. Not only that, The X-Files popularized television and legitimized genre storytelling years before The Sopranos, which often takes the credit. The X-Files was also one of the first shows to thrive in the early internet era, spawning massive online fan communities and mainstreaming supernatural/sci-fi concepts. Seeing as Ryan Coogler’s new series is said to focus heavily on the internet age, it would only be fitting for Mulder and Scully to return.
As of yet, neither star is attached. However, Coogler has personally spoken with Anderson regarding the project. Both her and Duchovny have publicly expressed an open interest in potentially returning somewhere down the line. Seeing as Chris Carter (the creator of the original X-Files) is attached, chances are he can manage to bring Mulder and Scully back together for a reunion.
Who Will Replace Duchovny and Anderson?
Ryan Coogler’s X-Files reboot will be led by Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel. The two rising stars will take on the roles of highly decorated yet severely mismatched FBI agents who form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to reopen a long-shuttered division dedicated to investigating the paranormal, government conspiracies, and unexplained phenomena. While rumors initially swirled that the duo will become the new Mulder and Scully, it has been announced that they will playing completely new characters. However, the believer vs sceptic trope will be alive and kicking.
Deadwyler is known for roles in movies like Carry-On, The Piano Lesson and Till, as well as series like The Bear, Rooster, and Euphoria. For her role in Till, she was nominated for a BAFTA Film Award for Best Leading Actress. Patel is a British talent who has climbed the ranks from daytime soap operas to Hollywood, starring in movies like Yesterday, Tenet, and Don’t Look Up. The X-Files reboot will mark their second time sharing the screen after they both starred in the HBO Max mini-series, Station Eleven.
A-List Guest Stars Are Lining Up Nicely
The X-Files was incredibly famous for its guest stars, boasting a mix of established legends and young actors who later became massive superstars. Stars like Bryan Cranston, Jack Black, and Ryan Reynolds appeared for guest spots. Based on the announced cast so far, it seems Coogler is keen to keep up that trend. And after the massive success of Sinners, seasoned thespians are lining up to work with him.
The first guest star to be announced for the pilot episode was Amy Madigan, who is fresh off the triumph of her Oscar-winning performance in 2025’s hit horror movie, Weapons. She is also renowned for roles in movies like Streets of Fire, Uncle Buck, and Field of Dreams. Before The X-Files reboot lands, she can be seen opposite Jason Segel and John C. Reilly in Apple’s original thriller film, Sponsor.
Joining Madigan in the supporting roster is Steve Buscemi, an eclectic actor known for his roles in a plethora of comedies – often alongside Adam Sandler – and classic crime thrillers like Reservoir Dogs, Fargo, and The Big Lebowski. Other supporting stars include Ben Foster (Hell or High Water, Finestkind), Joel Montgrand (True Detective), and Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs).
When Will The X-Files Reboot Be Released?
Hulu officially ordered a pilot for The X-Files reboot in February, 2026, and cameras started rolling in Vancouver in May. Coogler has taken the reins as director and also wrote the teleplay. While a full series hasn’t been greenlit yet, given his stature as an Oscar-winning writer for Sinners, it’s highly unlikely that series won’t get the full go ahead. This means sci-fans can potentially look towards a 2027 release date if all goes well.
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