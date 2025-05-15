Every Ryan Coogler Movie, Ranked By Critics

American director Ryan Coogler has established himself as one of the most influential filmmakers of his generation. He’s known for his ability to tackle complex social issues while delivering compelling and highly entertaining narratives. Coogler’s films often explore themes of power, identity, and community. As a result, Coogler’s filmography has sparked numerous discussions, with each of his works being carefully analyzed and ranked by audiences and critics alike.
Born in Oakland, California, on May 23, 1986, Ryan Coogler stumbled upon screenwriting by chance at Saint Mary’s College of California. Despite an initial passion for football, he eventually navigated into the USC School of Cinematic Arts’ highly competitive three-year master’s program. A frequent collaborator with Michael B. Jordan, the two have worked together in all of Ryan Coogler’s feature-length films. With growing versatility in his work, here’s a critical ranking of all Ryan Coogler’s movies.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
IMDb: 6.6/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 84%
The 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a poignant sequel that navigates the grief following Chadwick Boseman and his titular character’s death. The film delves into the emotional aftermath of King T’Challa’s passing, focusing on Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) as they confront new global threats and internal divisions. The narrative introduces Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the ruler of the underwater kingdom Talokan. As the film’s main antagonist, he challenges Wakanda’s sovereignty over Vibranium. Although it is Ryan Coogler’s least-rated movie, critics largely praised the film’s emotional depth and Coogler’s direction.
Fruitvale Station
IMDb: 7.5/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 94%
Although he had directed several short films, the 2013 biographical drama Fruitvale Station was Ryan Coogler’s directorial debut. The film depicts the final 24 hours of Oscar Grant III, a 22-year-old African American man fatally shot by a police officer at Fruitvale district BART station in Oakland on New Year’s Day in 2009. The film portrays Grant’s efforts to turn his life around, highlighting his relationships with his mother, girlfriend, and daughter, as well as his attempts to reconcile with his past. Fruitvale Station’s success was reflected in its numerous accolades, including the Audience Award and Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, as well as Best First Film at Cannes.
Black Panther
IMDb: 7.3/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 96%
Ryan Coogler’s 2018 Black Panther was a groundbreaking Marvel superhero film that centered around T’Challa/Black Panther. The superhero made its debut two years earlier in Captain America: Civil War (2016) before landing its own movie. Interestingly, Ryan Coogler, an avid comic book fan, was hired to adapt his favorite superhero to the screen. This made Coogler the youngest director to helm a film in the MCU.
Michael B. Jordan played the antagonist, Erik Killmonger, who has a radically different vision of Wakanda’s role in the world. Besides Coogler’s direction, critics overwhelmingly praised Black Panther for its storytelling, cultural significance, and artistic achievement. Produced on a $200 million budget, Black Panther quickly became Ryan Coogler’s highest-grossing film with Box Office earnings of $1.35 billion.
Creed
IMDb: 7.6/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 95%
The 2015 sports drama Creed was created as a spin-off and continuation of the Sylvester Stallone-led Rocky film series. Creed follows Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan), the illegitimate son of former heavyweight champion Apollo Creed. The film’s narrative centers on Creed’s striving to forge his legacy in the boxing world. With its success, Creed became the first installment in the Creed film series. Ryan Coogler’s direction was lauded for breathing new life into the Rocky franchise. As his sophomore feature directorial project, Creed solidified Coogler’s status as a major filmmaker.
Sinners
Rotten Tomatoes: 99%
Few younger generation filmmakers have achieved the same level of success as Ryan Coogler. However, Coogler has little interest in being pigeonholed into a genre. He took the risk with his first original horror film, Sinners (2025). Blending supernatural elements with a rich cultural backdrop, Sinners is set in 1930s Mississippi and follows twin brothers Elijah and Elias Smoke.
The brothers return to their hometown to start life again, planning to open a juke joint. However, their plans are disrupted when a vampire army threatens the community, leading to a battle that intertwines horror with themes of race, music, and identity. Sinners has garnered significant attention for its innovative approach to horror and its cultural resonance. As of 2025, Sinners is Ryan Coogler’s highest-rated movie.
