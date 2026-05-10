8 Disney Classic Films That Deserve Live-action Remakes for Modern Audiences

For more than eight decades, The Walt Disney Company has built a storytelling legacy through animated classics that shaped generations of moviegoers. Beginning with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1937, Disney established a catalog of beloved animated features, often referred to as the Disney Animated Canon. These films combine memorable music, emotional storytelling, and groundbreaking animation, making them cultural touchstones that still resonate today.
In recent years, Disney has revisited many of these classics through live-action adaptations. Films such as The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, and The Little Mermaid introduced these stories to a new generation while giving longtime fans updated visuals and performances. Yet dozens of Disney classics still remain untouched by this trend. For audiences who grew up with these films, such remakes, when done right, would offer more than nostalgia. Here are eight Disney classic animated films deserving of a live-action remake.
The Sword in the Stone (1963)
The Sword in the Stone remains one of Disney’s most charming interpretations of the legendary King Arthur story. The animated film follows a young orphan known as Wart who meets the eccentric wizard Merlin while living in medieval England. Merlin takes the boy under his wing and begins teaching him unusual lessons about knowledge, courage, and leadership. Throughout the story, Merlin magically transforms Wart into different animals to help him understand the world from new perspectives. The film draws inspiration from T. H. White’s The Once and Future King, particularly the novel’s first section, which focuses on Arthur’s childhood before he becomes king.
Despite its popularity, the story has never received a modern Disney adaptation outside animation. However, Disney considered bringing the film to live-action during the mid-2010s. In 2018, the studio announced plans for a live-action remake of The Sword in the Stone for its streaming service Disney+. The project reportedly attached filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo as director, while Bryan Cogman, known for his work on Game of Thrones, began writing the screenplay. Disney never officially confirmed a production date, and the project has remained inactive in recent years. Even so, Arthurian mythology, magical transformations, and a medieval setting still offer enormous cinematic potential, making the story an ideal candidate for a future live-action revival.
The Aristocats (1970)
The Aristocats arrived in theaters in December 1970 and was a Box Office hit. The musical comedy follows Duchess, an elegant Parisian cat, and her three kittens, Berlioz, Marie, and Toulouse, after a jealous butler abandons them in the French countryside. With help from the street-smart alley cat Thomas O’Malley, the feline family tries to find their way back home. The film blends jazz-inspired songs, colorful Parisian settings, and playful humor, which helped it remain a favorite among Disney fans for decades.
A live-action remake could easily bring this lively Paris adventure to a modern audience. Disney actually explored the possibility of a live-action/CGI remake during the 2020s, with plans for a Disney+ adaptation, produced by Will Gluck, with Keith Bunin writing the screenplay. However, reports in 2023 indicated that the studio canceled the project as part of a broader shift in its streaming strategy. Even so, the film’s charming story and musical spirit still make it a strong candidate for a future live-action revival.
The Rescuers (1977)
When The Walt Disney Company released The Rescuers in 1977, the studio delivered one of its most heartfelt adventure stories of the decade. The film follows Bernard and Bianca, two mice from the Rescue Aid Society, who travel to Devil’s Bayou to save a kidnapped orphan named Penny from the greedy treasure hunter Madame Medusa. Disney based the story loosely on Margery Sharp’s children’s book series about heroic mice who assist people in danger. The movie became a major success for Disney during a transitional period after Walt Disney’s death and even earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song for “Someone’s Waiting for You.”
A live-action adaptation could expand on the film’s adventurous premise while preserving its emotional core. Modern visual effects could bring Bernard, Bianca, and the other animal characters to life through CGI while human actors portray Penny and Madame Medusa. Unlike several other Disney classics, the studio has never officially announced or developed a live-action remake of The Rescuers, even as it revisits many animated titles for modern audiences. That absence makes the film an intriguing candidate for a future remake, especially since the Rescue Aid Society concept could easily support larger global adventures.
The Black Cauldron (1985)
The Black Cauldron remains one of Disney’s darkest animated films. The film drew inspiration from The Chronicles of Prydain, a fantasy book series written by Lloyd Alexander. The story follows a young pig-keeper named Taran as he attempts to stop the evil Horned King from using a magical cauldron to raise an undead army. Unlike many earlier Disney films, The Black Cauldron leaned heavily into high fantasy elements such as sorcery, mythical creatures, and ancient kingdoms. Despite its creative vision, the film struggled at the box office and received mixed reviews from critics upon its debut.
Disney reportedly spent around $44 million on production, making it the most expensive animated film the studio had produced at the time. However, it only managed to rake in $21.3 million at the Box Office. In 2016, Disney reportedly acquired the screen rights to The Chronicles of Prydain with the intention of developing a new live-action fantasy film series inspired by the books. The project aimed to reintroduce the story to modern audiences with a fresh cinematic approach. Although the studio has not moved forward publicly with the adaptation, the acquisition shows that Disney still recognizes the franchise’s storytelling potential.
Pocahontas (1995)
Pocahontas stands as one of Disney’s most ambitious historical dramas. Released in 1995, the animated musical draws loosely on the real Indigenous woman Pocahontas and the arrival of English settlers in Virginia during the early 17th century. The film earned praise for its animation and music and won two Academy Awards, including Best Original Song for “Colors of the Wind.” Despite its artistic achievements, the film sparked debate almost immediately after its release.
Historians and Native American groups criticized the movie for romanticizing historical events and simplifying the real-life experiences of Indigenous people during colonization. A modern live-action remake could address those concerns by consulting Indigenous historians, writers, and filmmakers while presenting the Powhatan culture with greater accuracy. Interestingly, Disney has never officially developed a live-action remake of Pocahontas.
In fact, composer Alan Menken, who wrote music for many Disney classics, has suggested that adapting the film into live action would be extremely difficult because modern audiences might find aspects of the story culturally sensitive or controversial. Even so, the lack of an official project does not erase the film’s cinematic potential. A carefully researched remake could reframe the narrative by focusing more on Pocahontas’s perspective, the political tensions surrounding the Powhatan Confederacy, and the complex history between Indigenous communities and European settlers.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
Disney pushed its storytelling boundaries with The Hunchback of Notre Dame, which premiered in 1996 during the studio’s Renaissance era. The film drew inspiration from The Hunchback of Notre-Dame, the classic 1831 novel by Victor Hugo. The story follows Quasimodo, the isolated bell-ringer of Notre Dame Cathedral, as he searches for friendship and acceptance beyond the cathedral walls.
Disney paired the dramatic narrative with powerful music from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, including the Academy Award–nominated song “Someday.” A live-action adaptation had already entered development at The Walt Disney Company in 2019. Disney announced a live-action version with Josh Gad attached as a producer and potential star. The studio hired playwright David Henry Hwang to write the screenplay, while Menken and Schwartz signed on to return with new music. However, as of 2023, the project seems to be in limbo.
The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)
Disney released The Emperor’s New Groove in 2000 as a fast-paced animated comedy set in a fictional version of the Inca Empire. The story follows arrogant young Emperor Kuzco, who transforms into a llama after his scheming advisor, Yzma, plots to seize the throne. With help from the kind villager Pacha, Kuzco begins a chaotic journey back to the palace while learning humility and empathy along the way. The film stood out from other Disney releases by leaning heavily on slapstick humor, rapid-fire jokes, and self-aware narration. Critics praised the comedic chemistry between Kuzco and Pacha, while the voice performances of David Spade, John Goodman, and Earthа Kitt helped turn the movie into a cult favorite over the years.
A live-action remake could translate the film’s colorful world into a vibrant adventure comedy with elaborate costumes, dramatic Andean landscapes, and imaginative creature effects. Modern filmmaking could also expand the Inca-inspired setting while preserving the story’s sharp humor and character-driven heart. As of now, Disney has never officially announced a live-action adaptation of The Emperor’s New Groove, and no confirmed remake has entered development. However, the film’s growing popularity and memorable characters make it a strong candidate for future adaptation if Disney continues to explore live-action versions of its animated catalog.
Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)
When Atlantis: The Lost Empire premiered in 2001, it stood apart from most Disney animated films of its era. The story follows linguist Milo Thatch, who joins a team of explorers searching for the legendary lost civilization of Atlantis. Directors Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise crafted the film as a science-fiction adventure rather than a traditional musical, drawing inspiration from the myth of Atlantis. The movie featured a distinctive visual style influenced by comic-book artist Mike Mignola, whose work gave the characters sharp, angular designs. Despite its creative ambition and cult following, the film earned mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office compared with other Disney releases of the time.
A live-action remake could finally give the story the cinematic scale it always deserved. Modern visual effects could bring Atlantis itself to life with massive underwater structures, glowing crystal technology, and the advanced civilization led by Princess Kida Nedakh. The film’s adventurous tone and ensemble cast would also translate well to a modern blockbuster format similar to other treasure-hunting franchises. Disney has reportedly considered reviving the property in the past, with discussions about a potential live-action adaptation surfacing during the 2010s as the studio expanded its remake strategy. However, the project never moved into active production. Given the film’s growing cult reputation and the current demand for large-scale adventure stories, Atlantis: The Lost Empire remains one of the most promising Disney classics for a live-action revival.
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