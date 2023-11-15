Meet The Cast Of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet

Known for his mind-bending films, Christopher Nolan in 2020 brought to our screens science fiction action film, Tenet. The movie was written and directed by Nolan, who also produced it alongside his wife Emma Thomas. The film follows a former CIA agent known as the Protagonist, who learns to manipulate the flow of time to prevent an attack from the future that threatens to annihilate the present world. The Protagonist is later revealed to be the founder of Tenet. The concept behind the movie originated from Nolan’s fascination with time inversion. The movie faced some challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the pandemic, the release of the movie was delayed three times. This had a significant effect on the marketing and promotion of the film.
The movie was filmed in several locations such as Estonia, Italy, India, Norway, and the United Kingdom. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. Tenet On received an average rating of 6.9/10 on Rotten Tomatoes. Commercially, the movie did quite alright grossing over $360 million against a $200 million budget. The movie was the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2020. Tenet was nominated for two awards at the 93rd Academy Awards, one for Best Production Design and the other for Best Visual Effects, winning the latter. The movie also won the Best Special Visual Effects award at the British Academy Film Awards. It was also nominated for five Satellite Awards, nine Saturn Awards, and one Hugo Award nomination. Tenet featured an ensemble cast, let’s take a look at who they are.
John David Washington as the Protagonist
Taking the lead role in the movie is former professional football player, John David Washington. Born on July 28, 1984, Washington is an American actor. He is famously known for being the son of veteran award-winning actor, Denzel Washington. Before making it to the big screens Washington spent four years as a running back for the United Football League’s Sacramento Mountain Lions. He began his career in college football at Morehouse College.
In 2015, Washington began his acting career in the role of Ricky Jerret in the HBO drama series Ballers, which ran through to 2019. His career breakthrough came in 2018 for his role as Ron Stallworth in Spike Lee’s comedy-drama film, BlacKKlansman. Washington’s performance in the movie earned him a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. His other acting credits include movies such as Malcolm & Marie, Beckett, Amsterdam, and The Creator.
Robert Pattinson as Neil, the Protagonist’s handler
Born on 13 May 1986, Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson is one of the world’s highest-paid actors. Although he gained worldwide recognition for portraying Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga film series from 2008 to 2012, his acting career kicked off in 2005 with his role as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Pattinson has also done some modelling. In June 2013, he was announced as the face of Dior Homme fragrance.
The English actor also does a bit of singing and songwriting and has been playing the guitar and piano since he was four. Although Pattinson has never really recorded anything he has previously said, music is his backup plan if acting fails. His acting credits include Remember Me, Water for Elephants, Cosmopolis, The Lost City of Z, Good Time, High Life, and the 2022 film The Batman.
Elizabeth Debicki As Katherine “Kat” Barton
Elizabeth Debicki is an Australian actress. She studied drama at the Victorian College of the Arts. Debicki is popularly known for her role in The Great Gatsby which earned her the AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress. She has also appeared in several TV series such as Rake, The Night Manager, and The Tale. Debicki also portrayed Diana, Princess of Wales in the Netflix drama series The Crown, a role which earned her Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award nominations.
Michael Caine As Sir Michael Crosby
Born on 14 March 1933, Sir Michael Caine CBE is a veteran English actor. Caine married Patricia Haines from 1954 to 1958 and had a daughter named Dominique. He married actress and model Shakira Baksh in 1973 and have been together since, they also have a daughter together.
Caine is one of only five male actors to be nominated for an Academy Award for acting in five different decades. Having appeared in over 160 films in his lifetime, Caine is the recipient of numerous accolades. Some of them are two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Aside from his appearance in Tenet, Caine has worked with Nolan on movies such as The Prestige, Inception, Interstellar, and Dunkirk.
Kenneth Branagh As Andrei Sator
Sir Kenneth Charles Branagh is an award-winning British actor and filmmaker. Branagh was married to actress Emma Thompson from 1989 to 1995. He is currently married to film art director Lindsay Brunnock. Branagh has directed several notable movies and film adaptations including William Shakespeare’s plays, such as Henry V, Much Ado About Nothing, Othello, Hamlet, As You Like It, Swan Song, Peter’s Friends, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Thor, and Cinderella. Branagh has received several accolades throughout his career including an Academy Award, four BAFTAs, two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Olivier Award. In 2012 he was appointed a Knight Bachelor.
Dimple Kapadia As Priya Singh
Born and raised in Mumbai, Dimple Kapadia is an Indian actress. At the age of 15, she got married to the then-30-year-old Rajesh Khanna. The couple later got divorced in 2012. They had two daughters together, Twinkle and Rinke. Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar. Throughout her career, Kapadia has appeared in several Hindi films such as Saagar, Prahaar, Angaar, Gardish, Krantiveer, Hum Kaun Hai?, Luck by Chance, Dabangg, Cocktail and Finding Fanny.
