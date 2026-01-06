Who Is Catherine Laga‘aia? Meet the Moana Live-Action Actress

Moana has a brand new upcoming star, and her name is Catherine Laga’aia. The emerging Australian actress stirred nostalgia among fans of the Disney classic with a sneak peek of her performance in the first teaser. Laga’aia is excited to play a character she can relate to while sharing the screen with seasoned actors she also shares things in common with. Laga’aia doesn’t just get to play one of her favorite characters, but the role propels her to the spotlight and global recognition.
Although Moana brings the spotlight closer to Catherine Laga’aia, it’s not her first acting role. She developed an early interest in the performing arts, thanks to her background, which is deeply rooted in the arts. Laga’aia is also known for her television role in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. Her promising career is already garnering a massive fanbase, cemented by her memorable performances. Before she debuts as the Disney princess, discover everything you need to know about Laga’aia and her journey to fame.
Catherine Laga’aia’s Background and Early Life
Born on December 17, 2006, in Sydney, Australia, Catherine Laga’aia is the daughter of Jay Laga’aia and Sandra Jane Laga’aia. She is of Samoan descent and doesn’t miss an opportunity to express her pride in her heritage. In her statement after getting cast as Moana, Laga’aia shared, “My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa.” Her heritage played a vital role in landing her the iconic role.
The actress is one of Jay’s eight children. Her first sibling, Jeremy, is from her father’s previous relationship. Laga’aia’s parents have been married since 1990 and have seven children together. Meanwhile, Catherine Laga’aia is not the only performer in her family. Her father is a seasoned actor and singer known for playing diverse roles in film and television, including Captain Typho in the Star Wars prequel movies. He also hosted the Australian children’s television show Play School from 2000 to 2014. Her mom, on the other hand, is an educator.
With her background in the performing arts, Laga’aia developed an interest in acting early. However, she made her debut as a teenager. She is also sharpening her acting skills at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA). The young Australian-based actress is ready to take the entertainment industry by storm, one role at a time.
Moana is Her Film Debut
In June 2024, Disney announced that Catherine Laga’aia has been cast in the titular role for the Moana live-action adaptation. She will be singing the widely loved track How Far I’ll Go in the movie. Laga’aia is taking over the role from Auli‘i Cravalho, who made her acting debut in 2016 as the voice of Moana. Cravalho serves as executive producer in the live-action version and has been open about her excitement for fans to watch Laga’aia’s stunning performance. Moana is due for theatrical release on July 10, 2026.
While Moana is Laga’aia’s film debut, it’s not her first acting role. She played her first role in 2023 as Young Candy in three episodes of the Prime Video miniseries The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. For the role, Laga’aia shared the screen with Sigourney Weaver and Moana co-star Frankie Adams. The series received generally positive reviews, especially for the cast performances.
Casting Catherine Laga’aia as Moana Sparked an Online Debate
To Catherine Laga’aia, the opportunity to portray Moana is an honor. She is not just playing one of her favorite movie characters, but also representing Pacific Islander girls. As an upcoming talent of Samoan descent, Laga’aia is excited to honor her heritage with the role of Moana, and she didn’t hide it in her statement: “I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favourites… I’m honoured to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.”
Notwithstanding, checking all the boxes for authentic representation in Hollywood is not enough for some dedicated fans of the animated movie to accept Laga’aia’s casting as Moana. Following the release of the first teaser on November 17, 2025, concerns were raised about Moana’s hair, and loyal fans aren’t letting it slide without a fuss. They accused Disney of straightening Laga’aia’s naturally textured curls (which actually resemble Moana’s locks) for the role. Apparently, this sends the wrong message to young girls from the Polynesian culture.
