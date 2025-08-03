Who is Ines de Ramon? 6 Facts You Didn’t Know About Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend

Ines de Ramon may not have a job that puts her under the spotlight, but she has had her fair share of public attention while mingling with high-profile celebrities. Most of her clients are linked to Hollywood, making her a popular figure in the industry. Beyond sealing business deals with them, the American designer has publicly dated two high-profile Hollywood stars and even married one. Since 2022, de Ramon has been turning heads with glamorous appearances at public events with her boyfriend, Brad Pitt.
Pitt and de Ramon have been spotted at a few red carpet events since their relationship became public knowledge, including the London and New York City F1 premieres in June 2025. However, they prefer to keep their romance quiet and off the radar. While she often hogs the headlines for her relationship with the Hollywood icon, de Ramon has achieved great milestones in her career. Below are more revealing facts about Brad Pitt’s girlfriend.
1. Ines de Ramon has a Degree in Business Administration
Before carving a career in the jewelry industry, Ines de Ramon graduated with a degree in business administration from the University of Geneva in 2013. In 2019, de Ramon added a nutrition head coach skill from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition to her list of certifications. She has acquired other skills to complement her academic background and career interests. Nevertheless, her focus is in the jewelry industry.
2. She is a Jewelry Executive
According to her LinkedIn profile, Ines de Ramon has held several positions in the jewelry industry. Her first official job was a 6-month stint at Kempinski Hotels in 2010. She joined the jewelry department at Christie’s in 2013 and left the next year to work with Swiss luxury jeweler de GRISOGONO in New York. Ines de Ramon has risen through the ranks to become the vice president of Los Angeles-based jewelry brand Anita Ko since 2020. She was also featured in a photo campaign for the brand in early 2022.
3. There’s a 29-year Age Gap Between Ines de Ramon and her Boyfriend Brad Pitt
Their high-profile relationship is special, and the couple tends to stand out in many ways. While Ines de Ramon was born in 1992, her much older boyfriend was born in 1963, putting a conspicuous 29-year gap between them. The almost three decades between them don’t seem to be a problem as they look very comfortable in each other’s company. While she likes to keep things private, de Ramon is often described as fun, kind and energetic, and Pitt seems smitten.
4. Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Began Dating in 2022
The couple first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted in November 2022 at a Bono concert in Los Angeles. However, Pitt and de Ramon were seen as just friends at the time. The designer was also in the process of ending her previous marriage when she met Pitt through a mutual friend. With limited presence on social media, it’s hard to keep tabs on her romantic journey with Pitt. Notwithstanding, their relationship has greatly evolved over the years, complete with a red carpet debut at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.
5. She Moved in with Brad Pitt in 2024
Although marriage doesn’t seem to be on the cards right now, Ines de Ramon’s relationship with Pitt has become more serious. They have taken the next step by living together. While she retained her place, de Ramon moved into Pitt’s home in February 2024. They were spending more time at his place, and it only made sense for her to join him there. Pitt took his time since his divorce from Angelina Jolie before getting serious with someone and they are going strong together.
6. Ines de Ramon Was Married to Paul Wesley For Five Years
Before Pitt, Ines de Ramon was married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. They had a low-key wedding and never confirmed their marriage publicly, leaving fans to speculate. The former couple stirred rumors when they were spotted with matching rings in February 2019. In June 2019, The Vampire Diaries alum, Nina Dobrev, spoke about Wesley’s wife during a podcast, but didn’t go into details.
The true confirmation of their marriage came on July 23, 2020, when de Ramon shared their wedding picture to celebrate their anniversary. In September 2022, just three years into the marriage, the couple separated. Their divorce was finalized in February 2024, citing irreconcilable differences.
