How Old is Rory McPhee? Everything You Need to Know about Mel B’s Husband

Rory McPhee is widely known as Mel B’s third husband, but his reputation goes beyond that. He warmed his way into the former Spice Girls’ singer’s heart by showing her what it feels like to be loved after many failed relationships. Despite the conspicuous age gap between them, Mel B and McPhee’s relationship has bloomed over time. The couple dated a few years before tying the knot in 2025.
Beyond his high-profile relationship with the British pop star, Rory McPhee has built a successful career as an entrepreneur. McPhee is an expert in the hair industry and has partnered with brands like L’Oréal Group’s Redken. He has also done Mel B’s hair for a few notable events, as seen on his Instagram page. The couple bonded over their hair sessions, gradually moving from family friends to romantic soulmates. Keep reading to discover more interesting details about the man Mel B fell so hard for.
Rory McPhee Was Born In 1998
There is a significant age gap between Mel B and Rory McPhee, but that doesn’t seem to bother them. Named Rory James McPhee at birth, the English hairdresser was born on May 31, 1988, in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, in the United Kingdom. His early life and family background have not gained much media coverage. On the other hand, his wife, Mel B, was born on May 29, 1975, in Hyde Park, Leeds, United Kingdom. This means the America’s Got Talent judge is 13 years older than her husband, McPhee.
He is a Hair Specialist
Beyond being a celebrity husband, Rory McPhee is a professional hairstylist. He has earned several years of experience in the beauty industry with a meaningful impact to show for it. McPhee is the co-founder of Rory James Salon in Horsforth, England, where he works as an art director. He also co-founded other beauty establishments, including RJ Mens in Horsforth.
Rory McPhee has also collaborated with renowned beauty brands such as Redken and the British stylist Lee Stafford, solidifying his reputation as an expert in the field. His Instagram profile describes him as a hair-cutting and curling specialist. McPhee has styled Mel B’s hair on many special occasions, including the 2022 season of The Masked Singer Australia.
Mel B and Rory McPhee’s Relationship Timeline
Mel B found true love with Rory McPhee after two failed marriages. Interestingly, McPhee knew the former Spice Girls vocalist growing up as he was friends with her cousin. However, their relationship wasn’t romantic until after Mel B’s 2017 divorce from her alleged abusive marriage to Stephen Belafonte. Subsequently, she moved back to Leeds, where love was waiting for her.
After reconnecting with McPhee, they became close friends before a romantic relationship gradually blossomed in 2018. When she was at her lowest, McPhee offered a reliable shoulder for Mel B to lean on and a listening ear when she needed it. He also gave her hair treatment. Needless to say, McPhee’s kindness left a lasting impression on Mel B. Three years into their relationship, McPhee proposed to Mel B during a trip to Berkshire, England, in late 2022.
The proposal was a romantic affair that took place at the Cliveden House, Mel B’s favorite hotel, with their dogs as witnesses. He had the hotel room decorated to create a beautiful scenario. During a March 2024 episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Mel B revealed that before he proposed, McPhee visited her dad’s grave to seek permission to marry his daughter. The icing on the cake is the strong bond McPhee shares with Mel B’s three children.
Mel B and Rory McPhee Got Married at The Crypt of St. Paul’s Cathedral
While she vowed never to get married again after her second divorce, Mel B was swept off her feet by Rory McPhee’s kindness towards her. As such, on July 5, 2025, she married him at the iconic St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. The couple shared their wedding location with King Charles and late Princess Diana, who wed in July 1981. It’s a privilege to marry in the cathedral, a feat Mel B earned after receiving the honor of Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2022.
For the church ceremony, Mel B donned an ivory custom dress by Josephine Scott and changed into a dress from Justin Alexander for the reception at the Shangri-La Hotel inside The Shard. The singer earlier revealed that her former Spice Girls bandmate, Victoria Beckham, designed one of the outfits for the wedding. Rory McPhee, on the other hand, opted for a traditional Scottish outfit, complete with a kilt. Mel B’s daughters served as bridesmaids at their mom’s third wedding.
Follow Us