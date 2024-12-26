Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Won’t End Up Like Her ‘Vampire Diaries’ Boyfriends

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White’s relationship isn’t anything like her Vampire Diaries’ boyfriends, except maybe for Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) — the ruthless vampire she helped to get in touch with his humanity and eventually married in the series finale. But White isn’t Damon and his relationship with Dobrev is worlds apart from the toxic, unrealistic romance between Elena and Damon. Yet, like Delena, Dobrev and Shaun are seemingly bound for a lifetime together.
Before Elena found her Vampire Diaries’ soulmate, she had quite a chaotic love life as she dated Matt Donovan (Zachary George Roerig), Liam Davis (Marco James), and Damon’s younger brother Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley). To some extent, Elena’s love story mirrors Dobrev’s romance in real life. Before Shaun White, the actress dated her Vampire Diaries’ boyfriend Somerhalder, Grant Mellon, Glen Powell, Austin Stowell, and even her best friend’s (Julianne Hough) brother Derek Hough. None of these relationships was successful like what she has with White, here’s their story.
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Met In Late 2019
The Vampire Diaries actress and former professional snowboarder crossed paths at a Tony Robbins workshop in Florida. They were both engaged to speak at the event and decided to go for dinner together at a nearby restaurant. This marked the beginning of a relationship that soon bloomed into a romance. Recalling their first outing, Shaun White told People he didn’t know Dobrev was a renowned actress.
When the restaurant staff approached them, he imagined they wanted him to sign some autographs or take pictures with him. But then, they asked for pictures with Dobrev, bringing White to the realization of who his companion was. “I actually didn’t know anything about her,” the five-time Olympian told People. They soon began dating and it was only a matter of time before the public caught wind of it.
They First Sparked Dating Rumors In February 2020
Following a South African vacation in February 2020, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White’s relationship came to light. The pair had managed to keep their romance away from the media until late February 2020, when they shared pictures at a South African safari. Although none of the photos depicted the two together, observant netizens pointed out the similarities in the pictures Dobrev and White shared online, noting that the pair are often in the same location at the same time.
The conjecture sparked relationship rumors, which were confirmed the following month when the two were spotted alongside Dobrev’s dog bike-riding in Malibu, California. Sources confirmed they were dating, but Nina Dobrev and Shaun White remained mum until April 2020. The Vampire Diaries actress subtly confirmed the relationship with a video of herself and the Olympic gold medalist washing their groceries. The video didn’t show White’s face, but Dobrev’s followers could tell the hands depicted were his.
Dobrev and White’s Bond Deepened During The Covid-19 Pandemic Lockdown
Nina eventually shared a picture with the snowboarding star on Instagram in May 2020, clearing any lingering doubts about the nature of their relationship. The couple moved in together during the Coronavirus lockdown, strengthening their bond amid the pandemic. Speaking about this, Shaun White disclosed that the actress helped him live through the difficult time. “Nina’s just been so supportive and so amazing through this whole process,” he told People in January 2022. “Through the pandemic, she was a lifesaver — she really made that time in my life special,” added the San Diego native.
The duo openly dated after the lockdown, supporting each other careers while vacationing and spending quality time together. Following White’s retirement at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the Canadian actress threw him a retirement party. That was in March 2022, the same month they vacationed at Hacienda AltaGracia, a luxury resort in Costa Rica. They again vacationed in the Maldives that June, after making their red carpet debut at the Top: Gun Maverick premiere in May.
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Got Engaged In October 2024
https://www.tiktok.com/@shaunwhite/video/7437527238691654943
Having dated for over four years, with abundant memorable moments, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White took their relationship to the next phase. White proposed to The Vampire Diaries actress in late October 2024 at the Golden Swan restaurant in the West Village, New York City. It was a surprise engagement for the actress who thought she was meeting Vogue’s editor-in-chief for dinner.
She met White at the venue and he proposed with a five-carat Lorraine Schwartz ring. “I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him,” the actress told Vogue. The couple broke the news of their engagement on Instagram. While White shared pictures from the event with a caption that reads: “She said YES 💍♾️,” Dobrev wrote: “RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé 💍♾️,” on her own Instagram post. Check out Cher and Alexander Edwards’ relationship timeline.
