Who is Jamie Linden? Meet Rachel McAdams Partner

Jamie Linden is a screenwriter and filmmaker best known for writing the movies We Are Marshall (2006), Dear John (2010), and 10 Years (2011). He also directed and produced some of the projects. Before Linden built his career in storytelling, he held numerous assistant roles for other filmmakers to learn the ropes, while choosing to stay out of the spotlight.
Beyond his career achievements, Jamie Linden is also known as the longtime partner of Canadian actress Rachel McAdams. They have kept their relationship largely private with occasional public appearances, including McAdams’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony held in January 2026. Fans often focus on McAdams’ acclaimed acting career, which includes credits in films such as The Notebook (2004), Mean Girls (2004), and Doctor Strange (2016). However, behind the scenes, her personal life has been quietly helmed by Linden, whom she calls her “north star.”
Jamie Linden’s Early Life and Educational Background
Linden was born on September 3, 1980, in Winter Park, Florida, U.S., where he grew up and attended Lake Howell High School alongside Friday Night Lights (2006-2011) actor Scott Potter. He graduated from Florida State University with a major in digital media production and marketing. Linden graduated from college in 2001 and later traveled to Hollywood, California, to see the game show The Price is Right with three of his friends. During the show, he was called to participate and won $5,000 with a Tuscan wine server cart. Winning at the game show seemed like a sign for Jamie Linden to stay and carve out his career in Tinseltown. To him, his destiny called, and he answered.
He Held Several Assistant Positions in His Career Beginnings
After winning at The Price is Right in 2001, Jamie Linden stayed in California to build his career. In his budding days, he was an assistant to Mirage Enterprise directors Sydney Pollack and Anthony Minghella. At this point in his career, his main job was reading feature film screenplays. Linden was fired from several assistant positions before he decided to embrace his path as a screenwriter. He was inspired to start writing after reading about the 1970 Southern Airways Flight 932 plane crash that killed most of the Marshall University Thundering Herd football team. He read the story in Florida State’s student newspaper, FSView & Florida Flambeau, and became obsessed.
Jamie Linden Began Professional Screenwriting in the Early 2000s
After losing a few assistant jobs, Jamie Linden decided to try screenwriting. His first script, Things to Do Before I Die, was co-written with his college friend, Cory Helms. Although Warner Bros. acquired the script, it was never produced; however, the pair secured a blind deal to pen another script. Subsequently, Linden’s interest in the 1970 Southern Airways Flight 932 plane crash and the tragedy that befell the Marshall University Thundering Herd football team paid off.
In 2004, he pitched the real-life tragic story to Warner Bros. film producers Basil Iwanyk and Mary Viola and sold it. Alongside the film crew, Linden worked with family members of the crash victims to ensure accuracy of the script and to protect the dignity of the deceased. Linden’s script became the 2006 movie, We Are Marshall, starring Matthew McConaughey. This launched his career as a screenwriter in Hollywood. He also co-produced the movie.
Jamie Linden’s next successful script is the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks‘ 2006 novel Dear John, starring Channing Tatum in the leading role. He reunited with Tatum in his next screenwriting offering, 10 Years (2011), which doubles as his directorial debut. The ensemble cast also included Jenna Dewan, Justin Long, Kate Mara, Rosario Dawson, Oscar Isaac, Lynn Collins, and Chris Pratt. He wrote the screenplay for Money Monster (2016), starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, and did rewrites on the screenplay for the sci-fi movie Chaos Walking (2021), starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley.
Jamie Linden and Rachel McAdams Have Been Married for Over a Decade
While they have been together since 2016, Jamie Linden and Rachel McAdams prefer to keep their relationship private. Nevertheless, the couple occasionally steps into the public eye. They first came under the radar as a couple in May 2016 ahead of the premiere of Money Monster at the Cannes Film Festival. They were later spotted at a wedding in Virginia. Most recently, the couple graced McAdams’ Hollywood Walk of Fame induction in January 2026, where she paid a heartfelt homage to Linden, calling him her “north star.”
Linden and the Mean Girls actress share two children – a son born in April 2018 and a daughter born in 2020. They extend their privacy preferences to their children, keeping them away from media scrutiny. In an interview with The Sunday Times after the birth of her first child, McAdams shared her intention to raise him in private. Indeed, Linden’s decade-long bond with the actress reflects stability and mutual respect.
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