Freddie Highmore’s Best Movies and TV Shows

Freddie Highmore is one of the most brilliant actors to grace the screen. The English star began his journey to fame as a child performer, rendering stellar performances in films such as Finding Neverland (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Arthur and the Invisibles (2006), August Rush (2007), and The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008). His consistency in dishing out applaudable depictions of his roles extends to the small screen.
The English entertainer gained recognition among television audiences with his performance in Bates Motel which earned him award nominations. One of his most recognized roles is as the autistic Dr. Shaun Murphy on The Good Doctor. With a talent agent mom and an actor dad, it’s safe to say that Freddie Highmore’s upbringing influenced his career immensely. As such, his career has continued to grow exponentially. From Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to Bates Motel, explore Freddie’s top movies and TV shows.
The Good Doctor (2017-2024)
For seven years, Freddie Highmore led the cast of The Good Doctor as Dr. Shaun Murphy, an autistic surgical resident at St. Bonaventure Hospital. His performance as the young savant earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Highmore shared the screen with Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, and Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu. He also contributed as an executive producer, director, and writer on the show. Highmore penned the second season episode “Hello”.
Bates Motel (2013-2017)
Freddie Highmore spent a few years abroad filming Bates Motel. He starred as Norman Bates in the psychological horror drama series picked up as a prequel to the Alfred Hitchcock film Psycho. Bates Motel continued the storyline about Norman Bates (Highmore) and his mother Norma (Vera Farmiga) but in a different town. He was nominated for three Critics’ Choice Television Awards for Best Actor in a Drama Series and won a People’s Choice Award for his performance. Highmore also made his writing and directorial debut on the show.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
One of the movies that shot Freddie Highmore to international fame, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is based on Roald Dahl‘s 1968 novel of the same name. Highmore impacted many childhood memories with his performance as Charlie Bucket, the poor boy who won a contest for an opportunity to tour the popular chocolate factory owned by Willy Wonka. The film also stars Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka, and David Kelly as Grandpa Joe.
Finding Neverland (2004)
In his first collaboration with Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore portrayed Jack Llewelyn Davies in the biographical film about the playwright and Peter Pan creator J. M. Barrie and his relationship with the Davies family who inspired the iconic fictional character. The film also stars Kate Winslet as Sylvia Llewelyn Davies. Finding Neverland was a commercial success, grossing $116.8 million at the global box office against a $25 million budget.
August Rush (2007)
Playing the title character in the drama film August Rush solidified Freddie Highmore’s versatility as a performer. The film follows an 11-year-old musical prodigy (August Rush) who escapes from an orphanage to chase his dreams in New York City. Other cast members in the musical drama film include Keri Russell, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Terrence Howard, and Robin Williams. Directed by Kirsten Sheridan, August Rush was praised for its stellar cast but received negative reviews from critics.
Arthur and the Invisibles (2006)
Freddie Highmore showcased his voice talent in this 2006 animated fantasy film. Arthur and the Invisibles introduced Freddie Highmore as Arthur Montgomery, the protagonist in a trilogy that received generally positive reviews. He reprised the role in two sequels – Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard (2009) and Arthur 3: The War of the Two Worlds (2010). Highmore also voiced the role in the video game Arthur and the Invisibles.
The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)
Freddie Highmore explored his multifaceted side in this fantasy adventure film, portraying twin brothers Simon Grace and Jared Grace. Directed by Mark Waters, The Spiderwick Chronicles focuses on three kids as they trace a field guide to fairies, encountering magical creatures such as ogres, trolls, and goblins. Highmore’s double performances received critical applause while the film gained a massive fanbase. The Spiderwick Chronicles spawned a video game of the same title with Highmore reprising his roles.
The Vault (2021)
Freddie Highmore left an impact in this Spanish heist action film, portraying the lead role of Thom Johnson. As the name implies, the story revolves around a team of skillful professionals planning a dangerous heist in a vault located inside the Bank of Spain. The film also stars Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey as Lorraine, Sam Riley as James, and Liam Cunningham as Walter Moreland. Watch these shows if you like Bates Motel.
