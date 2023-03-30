Who Is The Sorcerer At The End Of Doctor Strange (& Why She Knows Him)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had a lot going on, but one character that appears in the mid-credits scene is more important than it might seem. The movie boasted plenty of important characters from ancillary properties like X-Men’s Charles Xavier or Black Bolt from the much-maligned Inhumans, to alternate versions of Peggy Carter and Captain Marvel, to the first inclusion of Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four. Even with all of these figures, perhaps the most mysterious was the purple-clad sorceress who appeared in a mid-credit scene.
Played by Charlize Theron, Clea’s appearance in Multiverse of Madness was expected by long-time comic readers. Second, only to Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Mordo, Clea is one of the most important characters in Doctor Strange’s comic canon. And fortunately, her connection to the wider MCU has already been established.
Clea’s Doctor Strange 2 Appearance Explained
Clea is a denizen of the Dark Dimension, the daughter of Prince Orini and a Faltine named Umar. Umar is the sister of Dread Dormammu, who invaded the Dark Dimension and overthrew the ruling family (it’s worth noting that the Dark Dimension is distinct from the Shadow Realm featured in Thor: Love & Thunder). Dormammu is also the big bad from the first Doctor Strange movie, from the now famous “I’ve come to bargain” scene.
Keeping this in mind, it’s likely Kevin Feige intends Clea’s appearance to maintain this connection from the comics. With Dormammu being such a major part of the first Strange film, it would be hard to imagine disregarding such a strong setup for the next film. That said, the mid-credit scene in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness shows her appearing in New York already knowing who Stephen is and seemingly pretty upset about his recent escapades across time and space, quite a departure from the comics.
How Stephen Strange Knows Clea In The Comics
Clea and Stephen Strange have had many entanglements throughout the history of Marvel Comics, but every iteration and reboot has seen them first meeting while Strange was traveling in the Dark Dimension. In her first appearance, she becomes enamored with him and ultimately betrays her uncle to help him. The end-credit scene in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness shows her appearing in New York already knowing who Stephen is and seemingly pretty upset about his recent escapades across time and space.
That said, even though Clea’s appearance in Multiverse of Madness changes things, there is still room for some of her biggest interactions with Strange. In the comics, she serves as Stephen’s primary love interest, even marrying him at one point. As with most comic relationships, it didn’t last, but the connection doesn’t stop there. Stephen Strange dies at one (well, more than one) point in the comics, and one of those times, he is replaced as Sorcerer Supreme by none other than Clea.
Read Next: What Doctor Strange’s Third Eye Means In The End-Credits
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!