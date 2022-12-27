Home
Entertainment
Comics
Clea is Easily One of Marvel’s Strongest Heroes

Clea is Easily One of Marvel’s Strongest Heroes

credit: Marvel Comics

It’s never easy to replace a hero that has been around for decades, even if they are likely to be brought back at some point. Doctor Strange has been a mainstay of the Marvel Universe for a long time, and it’s been evident that he is one of the most dangerous opponents thanks to his mastery of the mystical arts he learned from the Ancient One. However, Clea, his ex-wife and someone who has received much of her knowledge from Strange, has been making waves for a while now and is proving that she has what it takes to be one of the fiercest individuals in the Marvel Universe – possibly even more so than Strange. This has nothing to do with any writer wanting to show a strong, independent woman outdoing a male character, but rather her heritage being far different than Strange’s. As she is at least half Faltine, this may give her an advantage in being incredibly powerful. Additionally, the fact that Strange taught her much of what she knows and that she took to it so well means that she can be a formidable opponent to anyone who would dare challenge her abilities.

credit: MCU

 It’s our hope that we’ll get to see more of Clea in the MCU in the future

There‘s already been a cameo in the postcredits scene of Doctor Strange 2, which raises questions since Clea showed up and indicated she needs Strange‘s help to deal with an incursion. The multiverse appears to be in peril, so it‘s possible Clea will become significant to the MCU. Although it‘s a stretch, since Charlize Theron might not stay for long, stranger things have happened, and it‘s possible she could take on the role and stay for a while.

There is a debate as to who is more powerful: Clea or Doctor Strange

In terms of the mystical arts, many people might say it’s still strange that Dr. Strange taught Clea everything she knows when it comes to casting spells and harnessing various powers. However, being part Faltine grants Clea access to a great deal of power as her birthright, which could tip the scales in her favor. Moreover, her access to the Dark Dimension gives her access to one of the most potent powers in the Marvel Universe. Furthermore, while it is true that Clea and Strange were at odds in the past, they have been allies for so long that it’s fair to think that the MCU will continue this trend.

Supernatural Season 10 Episode 22 Review: “The Prisoner”

credit: Marvel Comics

The presentation of Clea in the MCU could potentially alter things significantly


If she is truly seen as the protagonist and is not given the same treatment Strange has had to endure in other dimensions, it could mean she becomes a fixture in the MCU – powerful, yet connected to both worlds, rather than just one. Her connection with the Dark Dimension could be a problem, but it could also make her a stronger character, as she has to battle the darker nature her relationship with Dormammu gives her. The fact that she is the powerful being’s niece and was stuck with him for so long could be a great reason for people to mistrust her, yet at the moment, Clea appears to be more interested in preserving Earth, rather than subjugating it as her uncle would have done.

If used primarily as a protagonist, Clea could change things up more than a little

There are ways to counter magic users in the MCU as already demonstrated, but it still needs to be acknowledged that Clea’s temperament might be vastly different from Doctor Strange’s since she hails from an alternate dimension and is likely to have extremely divergent ways of thinking that may not be compatible with the rest of the MCU. Ultimately, it remains to be seen how she will be utilized in the franchise and if she will remain part of it. Nevertheless, it is fair to say that Clea has made a name for herself in the comics as a formidable force that most should be wary of.

The Five Best Characters In Live-Action X-Men Movies
Related Posts
Netflix Acquires Millarworld: Furthers Stamp in Comics
DC lack reliability ruin DCEU
DC’s Lack of Reliability Will Continue to Ruin DCEU
Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn
Harley Quinn is Being Killed Off?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
Shang-Chi vs. Batman: Who Wins?
Five of the Most Important Gay Moments in Comic Book History

About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Andor’s Scariest Villain Isn’t Darth Vader
Binging with Babish: Naruto Ramen
Analyzing The Messages Of The Movie 2012
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
A Remake of Falling Down Might be Interesting
Analyzing The Messages Of The Movie 2012
Here’s Why Ghost Ship is Still a Fun Movie
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Clea is Easily One of Marvel’s Strongest Heroes
Binging with Babish: Naruto Ramen
Royal Family Prepares for a Difficult Christmas Without Queen Elizabeth
Ash Ketchum Will No Longer Be The Face Of Pokemon
Cheat Guide To Hunting Shelgon In Pokémon Violet
Demon Slayer Excites Fans With Its Season 3 Announcement
OPEN WORLD RPG
Open World RPG Games Every Anime Fan Should Play