Leaked Video Of Zendaya With Tom Holland Has Many Convinced She’s Pregnant

Zendaya has once again found herself at the center of a social-media-fueled storm after a recent public appearance with fiancé Tom Holland sent the internet into a frenzy.

A now-viral social media post that circulated online on Thursday, November 20, has fans convinced the 29-year-old actress is secretly pregnant.

“I know Zendaya is pregnant, I just can’t prove it yet,” one user speculated on the clip.

Zendaya was seen supporting Tom Holland in a special surprise for a young fan in the now-viral video circulating online

Image credits: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The clip appears to be a cropped moment from the couple’s interaction with Make-A-Wish child Jack and his family last week in London.

The nonprofit organization, known for fulfilling wishes for seriously ill children, had selected the 11-year-old cancer patient from America and flown him to the set of Marvel’s upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

In the 55-second clip, shared on X by a user with the handle @ialmostdowey, the video amassed over 8.7 million views and 116k likes within hours.

Image credits: ialmostdowey

In it, Tom, dressed in his iconic Spider-Man suit, stepped off set to warmly greet Jack and the other families.

He was followed closely by Zendaya, who wore an oversized black trench coat paired with a blue shirt and loose black trousers.

The Spider-Man co-stars, and real-life engaged lovebirds, greeted young, severely ill Make-A-Wish fans while filming in London

Image credits: ialmostdowey

While most of the children were excited to meet Holland as their Marvel hero, he still introduced his fiancée to the crowd by saying, “I have an even more exciting person here!”

Zendaya received an equally enthusiastic reaction as she interacted with the children and their families.

However, the outfit the Dune alum chose to wear ignited a fan frenzy, with the X user who shared the clip captioning the post, “They can’t fool me. She’s so pregnant.”

Image credits: ialmostdowey

The clip drew several similar reactions from fans pointing to Zendaya’s “chubbier” cheeks and “unmistakable glow” as supposed proof of a pregnancy.

One suspicious fan wrote, “We were expecting kylie pregnancy but we got zendaya… instead???!??!!!!

Image credits: QuayWay0

Image credits: ialmostdowey

Fans were torn in a heated debate, with many calling the rumor a “body-shaming” move by the clip’s poster

Image credits: dreamwithlali

Another fan speculated, “Yes!!! Her face is chubbier!” while a third added, “She’s definitely GLOWING.”

“No, stop! That pose of covering the belly is so first-trimester.”

However, some criticized the original uploader for speculating about someone’s body despite there being no actual evidence.

One user pointed out that the extreme cold in London could easily explain Zendaya’s oversized, bundled-up look.

Most of the comments calling the user out were quickly deleted from the post. Still, the poster later shared a somewhat cryptic message in the replies, and instead of accepting blame, they shifted it onto other commenters.

Image credits: blackgrlfly

Image credits: sirenolas

They wrote, “I’m not discussing her body. That’s you. I’m just saying her body language and the glow on her face gave me that vibe.”

Zendaya and Tom have sparked similar rumors in the past ever since they officially started dating in 2017

Image credits: evermorIey

They further added, in an attempt to dodge the criticism, “I’m literally just being nosy and making up stories in my head, people, seriously… Calm down, y’all are so dramatic.”

However, the couple has not shared any such news officially, nor have they addressed the rumors.

Zendaya and Tom, who started dating in July 2017 and got engaged in January of this year after eight years together, have faced similar speculation in the past.

Image credits: David M. Benett/Getty Images

In 2022, a TikTok user posted fake ultrasound images and edited everything to make it look like the announcement came from the former Disney star.

At the time, Zendaya took to her Instagram Stories to dismiss the rumor, writing, “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter. Just making stuff up for no reason… weekly.”

The star has also spoken openly about her views on having children in her Vogue May 2024 cover interview.

The 29-year-old actress has even shut down a pregnancy hoax herself in the past

When asked about starting a family, she admitted she definitely “wants” kids someday, just not anytime soon.

For now, she said being an “aunt” to her five step-siblings’ children, as well as to “friends that have kids, or are having kids,” felt like more than enough.

Zendaya also shared her hopes for her future children, saying, “I don’t necessarily want my kids to have to deal with [the pressures of being a public figure].”

“Zendaya is not pregnant because she’s not 30 yet and she’s not interested in being a teen mother,” wrote one fan

Image credits: inkedthrasher

Image credits: letitiasdaya_

Image credits: Ashton_415

Image credits: inurdreamsluv

Image credits: Anna__daya

Image credits: tiido_bling

Image credits: onenightolive

Image credits: steezoooooo

Image credits: MYTHER13

Image credits: EIIindegenerate

Image credits: ShivRoytheThird

Image credits: Cuvac_

Image credits: kathyyestefanyy

Image credits: supastardoll

