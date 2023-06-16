Just How Many Franchises Has Oscar Isaac Appeared In?

Oscar Isaac is an actor known for his adaptability, with his latest work, Moon Knight, showcasing this excellently. He skillfully portrayed the kind-hearted yet somewhat clumsy Steven Grant and contrasted it brilliantly with the ethically ambiguous character of Marc Spector. The brilliance of his performances lies in the distinctiveness of his portrayals. This made it evident that each character adheres to a separate moral compass.
His previous experiences with complex roles facilitated Isaac’s stunning performance in Moon Knight. He’s an uncommon talent in the acting world, having thrived in portraying both protagonists and antagonists without being typecast. Whether he’s embodying a character that instills fear or one that evokes admiration, Isaac always manages to be memorable and impactful. Here are a few franchises with Oscar Isaac.
The Spider-Verse
In 2018, Isaac voiced a small role in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Even though it was only a short scene after the credits, it made a big impact. This mysterious character sparked a lot of curiosity. In 2022, Isaac came back to play Spider-Man 2099/Miguel O’Hara in the next movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This Spider-Man is from a different world and a future time. His role is surrounded by many guesses, especially after Layla said, “But you could be the first person to make an autonomous multiverse jump. Or the last.” On top of this, Isaac might be the first actor to play three different characters in Marvel’s movies.
X-Men
Isaac made a big splash in X-Men by playing Apocalypse, the very first mutant in history. Apocalypse, also known as En Sabah Nur, has a range of powers. His main goal, though, is to create chaos. In the X-Men Apocalypse movie, Apocalypse makes other mutants strong enough to wipe out all human societies. Even while wearing a super heavy costume and high heels, Isaac pulled it off. This showed how serious he is about his job.
Isaac’s role as Apocalypse might’ve faced some criticism, but it’s his meanest character so far. Apocalypse is super powerful, and after a super long nap, he woke up wanting to take over the world. The movie might not show all his powers, but there’s no doubt he’s a very bad guy. He can take other mutants’ powers, and he doesn’t care about those he thinks are weak or don’t agree with him. If his followers aren’t useful, he leaves them behind. In his plan to rule the world, nothing and no one can stop him.
MCU
Isaac’s earlier role in X-Men: Apocalypse didn’t go well, and filming was hard. But he still liked superhero stories, so that wasn’t the end of franchises with Oscar Isaac. So, when Marvel asked him to star in their new Disney+ series Moon Knight, he said yes. In this series, Isaac got to play two roles, which was a fun challenge for him.
He first played Marc Spector, a tough and skilled killer turned superhero by the Egyptian god, Konshu. Marc’s job is to stop a bad guy, Arthur Harrow, from bringing back an ancient evil god. But Marc has a secret second personality because of problems from his past. This other personality is Steven Grant. Steven is a shy and clumsy museum worker who knows a lot about Egyptian history. He doesn’t like fighting, which is very different from Marc. Isaac had to work with Marc’s ex-wife, Layla, to stop Harrow. In the process, he ended up acting out a love triangle between his two characters and Layla.
Star Wars
Isaac’s skill to take on a variety of roles is clear in his performance in the 2015 movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He plays Poe Dameron, a brave Resistance pilot who also brings laughter and strong will to the Rebellion. His success in this part led him to play in the next two Star Wars movies, leaving a lasting impression on the series.
Poe Dameron is one of Isaac’s best roles. Initially, Poe was a top-notch pilot in the New Republic before becoming a leader in the Resistance. As Poe, Isaac showed how brave and loyal a person can be. Though sometimes Poe may act without thinking, he never stops standing up for others. He’s a fantastic pilot who’s always ready to complete his missions, even if it means not always following the rules. He’s also a good friend who constantly brings hope to those around him. This makes him a character that people really connect with.
Dune
As far as franchises with Oscar Isaac go, this is a big one. Dune was a major hit movie in 2021. It’s all about a big fight over resources in outer space. Dennis Villeneuve made the movie based on a popular book by Frank Herbert. The story focuses on Duke Leto Atreides, a character played by Isaac. Duke Leto is seen as a brave and good leader. His strong character helps his son Paul (played by Timothée Chalamet) become a hero.
Isaac, who plays Duke Leto, talked about the strong bond between the father and son. He said Duke Leto is always ready to support his son in any way. Isaac’s performance in the movie really stands out, even though there are many other actors. He plays the role of the Duke, who has to keep things in order in Arrakis. This is a place in outer space where he needs to get along with the local people.
Duke Leto always tries to do what’s right and is a wise and strong leader. He’s also a good father and partner. He’s smart and kind, no matter what situation he’s in. He knows there’s a danger because of his important title, but he’s willing to risk his life if needed. He isn’t afraid to be tough when he has to deal with bad guys.
The Bourne Franchise
In The Bourne Legacy, Isaac played the role of Number Three, a character who was a part of the clandestine Operation Outcome. The Operation Outcome is an offshoot of the original Operation Treadstone, which is central to the Bourne series. Treadstone was a CIA black ops program that aimed to create highly skilled assassins through behavior modification techniques. The Bourne series initially follows Jason Bourne, an operative from this program who suffers from amnesia, as he uncovers his identity and the truth about Treadstone.
However, in The Bourne Legacy, the story expands to include Operation Outcome. Outcome agents, like the character played by Isaac, were not only behaviorally modified but also physically enhanced with the help of specially designed drugs. Oscar Isaac’s character, Number Three, is depicted as an Outcome agent who is assigned to operate a remote CIA base in Alaska.
This assignment came as a punishment for falling in love during a mission, which was considered a serious violation of the detachment and lack of personal ties expected from Outcome agents. Thus, Isaac’s character in the film provides a glimpse into the complex and often morally ambiguous world of these covert operations, where personal feelings are considered liabilities.