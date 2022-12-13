Timothée Chalamet Is All Smiles As Dune Part Two Wraps Production

Good news for all Dune fans out there: Dune Part Two is almost here! Here’s everything we know so far.
Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was one of the most successful films of 2021. And even though it took a long time to come out in cinemas, it still managed to generate massive global success and cross the $400M box office mark worldwide. Dune was originally supposed to hit theaters in December 2020, but it had to be delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic into October 2021. But this didn’t make all Dune book fans and sci-fi lovers any less excited about the release. Quite the contrary!
Some people thought it to be unfilmable, mainly because of the previous adaptation failures. However, director Denis Villeneuve proved the skeptical critics wrong. The first part of Dune was not only filmable but also a huge box office and critical acclaim success. So, it wasn’t such a surprise to hear the news of Dune Part Two coming out shortly after the story’s first half came out in cinemas.
Dune Part Two Has Officially Wrapped Production
Now, we can finally say that Dune Part Two is coming soon to the big screens! And we have Timothée Chalamet to thank for this fantastic news!
The Oscar nominee took to Instagram to give us the good news about the Dune Part Two production. He posted a photo with his ‘desert dad’ showing us how happy he is that the film has officially wrapped production.
Paul Atreides himself shared a glimpse into the Dune world, writing the following caption: “DUNE 2 WRAPPED (with desert dad !!).”
You might think filming such a demanding movie would take a toll on the talented actor, but his Instagram post says otherwise. He’s all smiles and happy about it! He is celebrating with his co-stars and even seems as jolly about it as we are.
When Is The Official Release Date?
So what is next for Dune Part Two? Well, now that the production phase is finally over, there’s a lot of work ahead for the post-production team. The movie will begin the lengthy post-production process before it comes out in cinemas. As you probably remember, the scheduled release date is around 11 months from now, on November 3, 2023. Still, a lot of time to go until we watch this sci-fi masterpiece again, unfortunately.
Because Dune is a cinematographic piece of art, the other half of the story will require high-quality production and filming. So it’s safe to say that the cast still has a lot of work to do, Timothée Chalamet among them.
That said, this is still a significant step for Dune Part Two. Since the movie already had a minor release date delay (from October to November 2023), the creative team must be getting impatient by now. But let’s face it, it doesn’t sound that simple to film a movie in the middle of a desert, so we can understand that occasional difficulties are inevitable.
Who Is In Dune Part Two?
So, who is returning to Dune Part Two? And more importantly, who are the new cast members? Here’s what we know so far about the confirmed cast. Most of the original cast of Dune Part One will be returning to Dune Part Two. But there are several new characters that we will get to see in the sequel.
Timothée Chalamet is of course back as Paul Atreides. His co-lead in the second movie will be Zendaya as Chani, playing a much more significant part than in the first movie. Then, we will watch Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Stellan Skarsgård as the evil Baron Harkonnen, and Dave Bautista as the Baron’s nephew Glossu Rabban (aka ‘The Beast’).
Some new faces are Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, the Elvis star Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, and Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot.
Not long ago, we thought the production of the other half of the story might not even happen. But here we are! We’re witnessing Chalamet’s happy face as he wraps up production on the biggest movie of his career (so far).
Dune Part One was a global hit, and we sure have high expectations for the second part. Are you also excited about Dune Part Two?