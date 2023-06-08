Did You Catch These Across the Spider-Verse Easter Eggs?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hit cinemas on June 2, 2023, and because of how expansive the Spider-Verse is, it was not too difficult to start finding Easter eggs. This film might be a continuation of the 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but what it really is, is a culmination of all the Spider characters that you know. As a result of the feature of all the different media representations of all these Spider-Characters, including the games, elements of their stories are littered throughout the film.
The story focuses on Miles Morale’s journey through and to different dimensions and as he makes this journey, these Easter Eggs are available for the picking. They either make references to other films or other characters and in some cases, they are super niche and are hard to find or understand. But be guaranteed that even if you are only familiar with the MCU’s Spider-Man there are some Easter Eggs that you can catch.
Miguel O’Hara Does Not Like MCU’s Doctor Strange
One of the most epic fights in Across The Spider-Verse happens on Earth 928. This is the home planet and dimension for Miguel O’Hara who is the leader of the interdimensional Spider-People taskforce, the Spider Society. As the leader he keeps track of changes to the Multiverse and ensures that things do not unravel destroying the work he had spent years building. So it is a very welcome and pleasing surprise when he voices displeasure at Dr Strange’s unravelling of the Multiverse to help Peter Parker, as we saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
The Spot Visits Venom’s Favourite Convenience Store
When the film’s villain, Spot-who is proving that is not just the “Villian of the Week”, discovers that he is capable of interdimensional/multiversal travel he starts to take trips to different places just to test his abilities. One of the places he goes to is the convenience store frequented by our favourite organ-eating anti-hero, Venom. Spot pops his head into Mrs Chen’s store and has a conversation with her where he is surprised at her lack of shock to his presence. This was easily one of the most fun and surprising Easter Eggs in Across the Spider-Verse.
Ganke Will Not Be The “Guy in the Chair”
Ganke Lee is Miles Morales’ roommate and in a scene that is definitely a reference to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and his relationship with Ned, who is his best friend but also serves another purpose. Morales while running late for a meeting with his parents and the school’s administrator tells Ganke to please help him call the police notifying them of Spot’s capture to which Ganke objects, saying that he will not be the “guy in the chair”. This is a purpose that Ned serves to his Peter Parker and has also proudly owned but Ganke is completely refusing.
Donald Glover Prowls the Spider-Verse
In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter Parker stops a meeting between The Vulture’s henchmen and Aaron Davis – a character played by Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino. The first movie in the Spider-Verse franchise – Into the Spider-Verse – showed Miles’ uncle, the Aaron Davis of his universe, fully immersed in his alter-ego as the villain, The Prowler. In a fun sunnyside Easter Egg, in Across the Spider-Verse, we see Glover while Morales walks through the Spider Society building, this time he is imprisoned and about to be sent back to his dimension, where he has assumed the villain identity as The Prowler.
Aunt May Is Referenced In An Interesting Way
Peter B. Parker was one of the major characters of the first film, Into the Spider-Verse. In the movie, his life is in ruins, he is divorced from his Universe’s MaryJane and is struggling as Spider-Man. But after spending all that time with Miles and defeating Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin, he decides to go back to his universe and get his life together. One of the results of this is a daughter with MaryJane – with whom he has now reconciled. The daughter is named May “Mayday” Parker, after Aunt May.
Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire Are Inserted in the Film
When Miles Morales gets to Spider-Verse HQ, Miguel O’Hara tells him of a mistake he made at Mumbatan, Spider-Man: India’s universe, where he disrupted a Canon event. As O’Hara explains what Canon events are, we see clips of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, as they go through their own canon events. This is done by adding clips from the first Spiderman film and The Amazing Spiderman when Uncle Ben and Gwen Stacy’s father Captain George Stacy dies.