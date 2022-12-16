Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens: Movie Recap

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens is an installment added to the Star Wars franchise by late 2015. It continued from the story of Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, where Luke Skywalker exiled himself to a faraway place, intending to be the last remnant of the Jedi Order. This plotline follows the story of Leia, Luke’s sister; Poe Dameron, a pilot working for the Resistance; Rey, a teenage girl and a new character they met on the desert planet of Jakku; Finn, a stormtrooper given a non-numeric name; Kylo Ren, a Jedi apprentice who turned to the Dark Side; and Han Solo, as they struggle for the map that leads to Luke Skywalker’s location.
In Jakku
The story begins when the Resistance pilot, Poe Dameron, is sent on a mission to the desert planet Jakku. He was tasked to head to the village of Tuanul because its village leader, Lor San Tekka, had a map that led to Skywalker’s whereabouts.
However, the meeting wasn’t easy, as the forces of the Dark were also eager to find Luke. Stormtroopers under the command of Kylo Ren (former Ben Solo) and Captain Phasma raided the village and burned it to the ground. BB-8, a tiny spherical robot that resembles a baseball or a two-level snowman, was with Poe. After accepting that he wouldn’t be able to escape the crossfire because of his size, he confided the map (obtained from Lor San Tekka) to BB-8 and told him to run away.
Tekka was caught during the raid and was brought before Kylo Ren, who tried to extract information from him, especially about Luke’s location. He taunted Kylo by reminding him of his true identity, which he wouldn’t be able to escape. Angered, he killed Tekka with his lightsaber.
Attempting to save Tekka, Poe tried to shoot Kylo, but the latter was able to stop the bullet by Force. Kylo brought him for interrogation, but a stormtrooper named FN-2187 saved them and escaped in one of those Twin Ion Engines. Poe called him “Finn” because he was uncomfortable calling someone with numbers. They also met a teenage girl, Rey, that joined their team.
They eventually retrieved BB-8 but came under heavy fire from a Starkiller. However, they found the Millennium Falcon nearby and used it to escape. But before taking off, Han Solo and Chewbacca joined them as they ran those they had debts from.
In Search of Luke
During the flight, they discovered that the map was incomplete. While they were on it, Han Solo said that Luke had secluded himself after an apprentice turned to the Dark Side and that Luke intended to build the Jedi Order. The team went to the planet Takodana and met with a bar owner Maz Kanata, who helped BB-8 enter the Resistance. While there, the Force led Rey to open a vault containing Anakin’s (Luke’s father) lightsaber. Despite Maz offering it to her, she refused, so the bar owner gave it to Finn instead.
The superweapon Starkiller Base, a planet redesigned to be a superweapon, began attacking Hosnian Prime, the capital of the New Republic. The Dark Forces attacked Takodana intending to have their hands on BB-8. However, along with Chewbacca, Han Solo, and Finn, BB-8 survived by being saved by Poe and his X-wing fighters. Rey was captured by Kylo and tried to mind-read through her to know about Luke’s location, but she managed to resist. At this moment, she discovered she could use The Force, so she used it to divert the Stormtroopers that were about to kill her.
The final combat and the end of the search
In D’Qar, they found R2-D2, who had gone inoperational since Luke disappeared. They realized that the Starkiller Base was still a massive threat, so they planned to destroy it by hijacking its thermal oscillator. A fight ensued between the Resistance and the Dark Side. At one point, Han reminded Kylo of his real identity by calling him his birth name, Ben. After a few fights here and there, they managed to make the base implode, and they escaped.
R2-D2 became operational again, and he revealed the rest of the map. They found Luke on the water planet Ahch-To. Rey gave Luke his father’s lightsaber (obtained from Maz).