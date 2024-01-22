Auliʻi Cravalho: 6 Roles You Know The Mean Girls Star From

Interestingly, Auliʻi Cravalho was a relatively unknown name to film and television audiences about a decade ago. Like many girls her age, Auliʻi Cravalho grew up wanting to be a Disney princess and then hoped to be a successful singer and actress. While not many can boast of fulfilling their childhood dreams, the Hawaii-born actress has gracefully ticked all three boxes on her list.
Auliʻi Cravalho returned to the big screen portraying the iconic Janis ‘Imi’ike character in the 2024 Mean Girls musical remake. Cravalho stepped in the shoes of actress Lizzy Caplan, who played the character in the original 2004 Mean Girls movie. Besides her other voice acting roles, here are 6 roles you know Auliʻi Cravalho from.
Moana (2016)
Film audiences were introduced to the then-16-year-old Auliʻi Cravalho after she voiced the titular character in Moana (2016). Moana was a critical and commercial success. Although Cravalho wasn’t facially known, the success of Moana inadvertently opened doors for the actress. Interestingly, Auliʻi Cravalho didn’t want to audition for the part during the casting call. A last-minute persuasion from a talent agent would see Cravalho as the last person to audition for the casting director Rachel Sutton. Auliʻi Cravalho beat hundreds of other actresses to clinch the opportunity to voice Moana.
The Little Mermaid Live! (2019)
Auliʻi Cravalho was cast as Ariel in the ABC musical television special The Little Mermaid Live! It aired on ABC on November 5, 2019, as part of The Wonderful World of Disney brand. The musical was based on Disney’s 1989 animated feature film The Little Mermaid. Cravalho starred alongside talented actors and entertainers, including Queen Latifah, Graham Phillips, and Shaggy.
All Together Now (2020)
The Netflix drama All Together Now (2020) was the first time Auliʻi Cravalho appeared in an acting role in a movie. Her performance left audiences in awe of her incredible talents. Cravalho played Amber Appleton, a High School senior looking for a big break in life. Besides helping others by volunteering in an old age home and teaching an ESL class, Amber has a passion for singing. However, after losing her home and mother, she pushes everyone away who tries to offer help. All Together Now explores themes of abuse, friendship, and support. Critics praised Auliʻi Cravalho’s performance, which helped ride the movie to success.
Crush (2022)
Auliʻi Cravalho returned to the big screen playing the supporting role of AJ Campos in the coming-of-age romantic comedy Crush (2022). Cravalho’s character is a twin and co-captain of Miller High School’s track team. Crush revolves around Paige Evans (Rowan Blanchard), who chooses to join her High School’s track team despite her passion for art. Besides joining the team to prove she’s not the vandalizing, anonymous pun-based graffiti artist KingPun, she joins to be closer to her childhood crush, Gabriela “Gabby” Campos (Isabella Ferreira). However, Paige develops feelings for AJ rather than falling for Gabby (AJ’s twin). After its release on Hulu on April 29, 2022, fans of Auliʻi Cravalho were more than excited to see Cravalho being cast in more roles.
Darby and the Dead (2022)
Darby and the Dead (2022) was Auliʻi Cravalho’s second and last film of 2022. Interestingly, Cravalho is cast as the antagonist in the Hulu supernatural teen comedy. She played Capricorn “Capri” Donahue, a popular girl and cheer captain at her school. Although she was once best friends with Darby Harper (Riele Downs), they became distant after Darby focused more on dealing with her supernatural ability to see dead people and helping them to move on to the afterlife. Capri and Darby reconnect after Capri dies by electrocution while using a hair straightener in the bathroom. They must overcome their grievances and work together to help Capri move on to the afterlife.
The Power (2023)
The Power is Amazon Prime Video’s science fiction drama series, released on March 31, 2023. The show is based on British writer Naomi Alderman‘s 2016 science fiction novel of the same name. The show follows teenage girls discovering they have a new supernatural ability to release electrical jolts from their fingertips. While this is an evolutionary blessing to many, others soon abuse their powers. Auliʻi Cravalho is cast as one of the main cast of the series alongside Australian actress and producer Toni Collette. The 22-year-old Auliʻi Cravalho plays Jos Cleary-Lopez, daughter of Toni Collette’s character, Margot Cleary-Lopez, Mayor of Seattle.
