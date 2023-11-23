5 Films That Missed The Mark In Theatres, Now Trending On Hulu

Some films experience a curious fate: they stumble in the bright lights of the box office, only to find redemption in the quiet corners of streaming services. Today, we’re exploring five such cinematic tales that have charted a course from underwhelming theatrical releases to becoming trending treasures on Hulu. It’s a testament to the ever-evolving landscape of film consumption and how some stories find their audience in their own time.
Children of Men Finds New Life
Fifteen years ago this Christmas, Alfonso Cuarón’s Children of Men arrived in US cinemas to a deafening roar of indifference. The film bombed, failing to make back its $76m budget at the box office. Critics like Anthony Quinn from The Independent were not convinced with the film’s premise, stating,
One small problem: I didn’t believe any of it, which likely contributed to its poor performance. Fast forward to today, and it’s gaining traction on Hulu, proving that sometimes films are just ahead of their time.
Dredd Gains Cult Following
Despite a lackluster box office turnout, where Dredd made only $35 million worldwide against a $50 million budget, it has since cultivated a loyal fanbase. Karl Urban, who starred in the film, reflected on its journey:
Alex Garland has gone on record to say that Dredd was a failure. I disagree. The movie itself was not a failure; it was a critical success, it just failed to perform at the box office. This ‘failure in marketing’ has been rectified on Hulu, where Dredd now thrives among fans who appreciate its gritty take on the comic book genre.
Annihilation’s Intellectual Appeal
Annihilation, with its 87% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, was deemed ‘too intellectual’ for general audiences during early screen tests. Director Alex Garland stood by his vision rather than reshooting for broader appeal, which may have impacted its box office numbers. Paramount’s limited release strategy didn’t help either, with international rights sold off to Netflix. Yet now on Hulu, this science fiction film is finding its audience who value its complexity and depth.
The Sisters Brothers Strike Gold
You might have missed The Sisters Brothers during its theatrical run; it was an overlooked gem that didn’t make waves at the box office. With a budget of $38 million and only $9 million in worldwide earnings, it seemed destined for obscurity. However, critics praised it for offering a refreshing take on western tropes, earning an 86 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Now available on Hulu, this dark comedy western starring Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly is getting another shot at finding its audience.
Booksmart’s Smart Move
Booksmart, directed by Olivia Wilde and featuring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein as overachieving teens looking for one last high school hurrah, had all the makings of a hit but debuted modestly with $6.5 million. Wilde herself urged audiences not to overlook films led by women saying:
Anyone out there saving @Booksmart for another day, consider making that day TODAY. Her call resonates stronger now as Booksmart enjoys popularity on Hulu, proving that critical acclaim can eventually translate into audience love.
In conclusion, these films’ journeys from box office blunders to streaming sensations on Hulu are as varied as they are fascinating. They serve as reminders that success in the film industry can be a marathon rather than a sprint. So if you’re looking for something different from your usual streaming fare, these five films might just offer the unexpected entertainment you’re craving.
