The Rules Of Normal Life Simply Do Not Apply In Dubai According To These 32 Photos

by

Dubai stands alone as the place where “too much” simply isn’t in the vocabulary. This desert playground rose from the sand in just a few decades, fueled by oil money and a seemingly unlimited imagination. Where else can you find indoor ski slopes while it’s 120 degrees outside, police cruising in Lamborghinis, or gold vending machines in shopping malls?

Dubai exists in its own reality—a place where the tallest building in the world is just the beginning of the conversation. From seven-star hotels to man-made islands shaped like palm trees, this collection showcases the jaw-dropping excesses and head-scratching oddities that make Dubai unlike anywhere else on Earth. Even for those who think they’ve seen it all, these photos capture a world where the impossible becomes an everyday occurrence and where the phrase “why not?” seems to guide most architectural decisions.

#1 Camel Silhouettes In The Dubai Desert At Sunset

Image source: pixelpann

#2 Humble Driver In Uae

Image source: Mujahid_Ali_224

#3 Dubai’s Miracle Garden

Image source: rosseepoo

#4 They Are Not Called “People With Disabilities”. They Are “People Of Determination”. Well Done Dubai!

Image source: osaleh77

#5 Meanwhile In Dubai

Image source: v7o

#6 A 1m $ Rose Quartz Bathtub In Dubai

Image source: youcancallmeron

#7 Keep Distance, My Mom Is Waiting At Home 🙂 A Dash Cam Photo From The Streets In Al Qusais

Image source: ShakeMo

#8 An Abandoned $3mm Ferrari Enzo. Burj Khalifa, Dubai

Image source: PNWSki28622

#9 May Allah (God) Bless This Restaurant’s Owner. Ameen

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Fossils Of A 115-Million-Years Old Dinosaur In Dubai Mall

Image source: No_Marketing1028

#11 A Photo I Took In Dubai, That Doesn’t Look Like It Belongs In Dubai

Image source: crimsontide66

#12 In Dubai They Installed A Street Sign In The Desert, At An Intersection Of Two Sand Lanes

Image source: Legendary_Device

#13 The Uae Has It’s Own Nether Portal

Image source: TheNationalNews

#14 A Perfume Store

Image source: dysplasticteeth

#15 Starbucks In Al Seef, Dubai, Uae

Image source: naveedflix

#16 Happy New Year From Dubai

Image source: KIIRW

#17 No, This Is Not A Palace. It’s Just Starbucks At Dubai!!

Image source: chipcrazy

#18 Literal Camel Cake In Dubai

Image source: Sabunnabulsi

#19 Guy Hanging Out With His Falcon Inside The Dubai Airport At McDonald’s

Image source: ctrlaltme

#20 Itap From The Current Tallest Tower In The World. The Burj Khalifa In Dubai

Image source: epic_win_biatch

#21 Dubai Disinfecting The Streets With Drones

Image source: reddit.com

#22 My Hotel Has A Marker To Point Towards Mecca

Image source: The_Gingersnaps

#23 Bird Politely Waiting To Enter The Metro

Image source: hamijjww

#24 These Stables In Dubai

Image source: Tabnak Ba To

#25 This Photo Of The Burj Khalifa In Dubai Is Giving Me Barad-Dûr Vibes

Image source: abdamlcjmssnllds

#26 The World’s First Police Robot At The Dubai Mall

Image source: DXBMediaOffice

#27 A Record Shop In Dubai Censored The Rainbow On The Dark Side Of The Moon

Image source: mattx188v2

#28 The Most Dubai Way To Reserve A Table

Image source: reddit.com

#29 These Fellows Were Holding Up Traffic At Al Falak St In Dmc

Image source: ha5hmil

#30 I Got This 5 Years Ago, Good Time To Share It Now :)

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Gold ATM Machine At Atlantis Dubai

Image source: edward stojakovic

#32 Old School Drug Identification Kit Used To Train Customs Officials In Dubai, Neighbour Found In Some Old Boxes

Image source: Mr-Bloke

#33 Just An Average Day In Dubai Traffic

Image source: blacklist_member

