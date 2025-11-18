Diddy Offers $50 Million In Exchange For Getting Bail, Agrees To Wearing GPS Monitor

Barely a day after his arrest, Sean “Diddy” Combs is offering a $50 million bail package in hopes of getting himself out of jail until his trial begins.
Diddy’s team filed the offer with the federal court. According to the documents, the American rapper’s mansion in Miami’s Star Island would be put up, which is valued at $48 million. His mother’s Miami home would cover the remaining $2 million.
In addition, the music mogul agreed to be monitored by GPS and would only travel between Florida, New York, and New Jersey.
Federal agents have informed the judge that they have no plans of releasing Combs on bail, saying he is a danger to society and a “flight risk.”
American rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs Proposes a $50M Bond To Secure Release
Image credits: Taylor Hill / Getty
Combs was arrested and taken into custody on Monday night under charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.
During a Homeland Security raid of the music mogul’s home earlier in March, authorities seized “more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”
During the press conference, United States attorney Damian Williams, went into detail regarding all of Combs’ crimes, which included threatening women to fulfill his physical desires and protect his reputation as well as using employees to engage in other crimes, such as forced labor and bribery.
“We will be seeking detention,” Williams said, concluding it by stating, “There is a presumption of detention in a case like this. We think that’s warranted.”
This isn’t the first time Combs has been involved with federal agents
Image credits: MEGA / Getty
Combs’ downfall began in November 2023, when his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit that accused him of sexual and physical abuse.
Although nothing serious came out of it, federal investigations decided to look closer into Combs’ lifestyle.
Authorities executed search warrants over his properties in Los Angeles and Miami and interviewed several people in relation to sexual assault and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.
Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo addressed the arrest in a statement
Image credits: TMZ.com
“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Agnifilo said.
“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire.”
He concluded the statement by saying, “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal.”
Combs has broken his silence on social media, saying he will “fight for the truth”
Image credits: Diddy
Follow Us