Hey Pandas, Who Have You Chosen As Your Emergency Contacts And Why? (Closed)

Hey Pandas! There is this emergency pass function I just discovered on my iPhone (which I think is super useful by the way, really good) and I’m thinking about which people I know I should choose as emergency contacts. For example, it doesn’t always make sense to enter your own parents. That was the first thing I thought of. Of course, my mother has to know if something bad happens to me. But I also know that she would be completely overwhelmed and unable to act if she received a call like “Your son had an accident…”.
Another example: Your best friend who knows you like a brother would be a good choice. But what if that idiot is never reachable via phone because his battery is always dead? Would you prefer the guy from next door to who you have basically no emotional connection but he lives there for 20 years, knows you and your family, is a reliable and correct neighbor and is always at home?
Do we have any paramedics here who can maybe give us an insight into what makes sense most, and what is usually the content of these calls? And do paramedics really search for their patient’s smartphones and use these emergency passes? I mean, would be cool, feel free.
#1
I put my parents down, as if they both get called, they’d be able to handle the situation a lot better together that anyone else I know alone.
#2
i have my parents on there cause they want them to be on there but if i could decide i would add my best friend and my neighbor
#3
I don’t have a phone but I’d probably put my parents Bc everyone else I know doesn’t know me enough for that or lives an hour away
#4
My parents, because they care the most. But also my older brother because he’s a huge dude and a fast thinker.
The only situation he couldn’t solve is maybe a mental breakdown.
#5
I feel like this is information that shouldn’t be shared ngl. Kind of a weird post tbh
#6
My daughter
My sister
Several friends and ex roommates.
But not ex hubby 😜
#7
My mom. It’s because I feel like she would care the most of something happened to me
#8
No one actually..
#9
Wife
#10
I used to have my dad but now that’s he’s older I put my younger cousin. Only problem is…he hardly answers calls. Lol
#11
My parents
