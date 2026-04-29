William Moseley: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
William Moseley
April 27, 1987
Sheepscombe, Gloucestershire, England
39 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is William Moseley?
William Peter Moseley is a British actor, widely recognized for his captivating portrayal of characters in fantasy and drama. His natural presence has brought memorable figures to life on screen.
Moseley’s breakout moment arrived with his role as Peter Pevensie in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which earned him a Kids’ Choice Award. This fantasy epic resonated with global audiences, establishing him as a prominent young talent.
Early Life and Education
Born in the picturesque Cotswolds village of Sheepscombe, Gloucestershire, William Moseley grew up as the eldest of three children to Peter A. Moseley, a cinematographer, and Juliette E. Fleming. He developed an early interest in acting after a casting agent visited his primary school.
Moseley attended Sheepscombe Primary School and later continued his education at Wycliffe College, also taking time off at Downfield Sixth Form, Stroud. He honed his craft through various acting teachers and coaches, gaining experience on the job.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked William Moseley’s public life. He reportedly dated actress Anna Popplewell until 2007, followed by Alexa Hamilton from 2008 to 2010, and Mexican actress Antonia Ortega until 2012.
Moseley has been reportedly dating actress Kelsey Asbille since 2012, after they met on the set of the film Run. They have no children together, and details of their current relationship status remain largely private.
Career Highlights
William Moseley’s career launched with the beloved Chronicles of Narnia film trilogy, where he starred as Peter Pevensie. The films achieved significant box office success and earned him a Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Male Film Star for The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian.
He expanded his work into television, notably as Prince Liam in the E! series The Royals, which garnered considerable viewership. Moseley has also appeared in action thrillers like Run and the adventure drama The Silent Mountain, showcasing his versatile acting range.
Signature Quote
“What I hope is that I don’t just become ‘Peter from The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.’ I want to try and do something else to be a good actor and a respected actor.”
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