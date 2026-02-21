Glamorous Influencer Passes Away At 27 Following Complications From Major Plastic Surgery

On February 19, a 27-year-old Brazilian influencer, Bianca Das, suddenly passed away following complications from a major plastic surgery procedure.
Known for her modeling snapshots, travel diaries, and lifestyle updates, Dias had built a following of nearly 60,000 on Instagram. Just weeks after undergoing surgery, she was reportedly recovering at home when her health abruptly declined.
Her tragic demise has now sparked an online conversation regarding life-threatening complications associated with plastic surgery.
According to her close friend, Giovanna Borges, Dias had recently undergone cosmetic surgery. While the exact procedure has not been publicly confirmed, reports suggest it may have involved liposuction combined with abdominoplasty.
The influencer was reportedly recovering at her family’s beach house in Guarujá when she began experiencing severe breathing difficulties.
Borges later shared that Dias suffered a pulmonary clot and two seizures before being rushed to the hospital.
“She had a pulmonary clot, had 2 seizures, and when she arrived at the hospital, she was no longer alive,” wrote Borges in an emotional Instagram Story.
“I want to thank you for the countless messages, thank you all who took the time to worry and send messages. If you can pray for the family regardless of religion, I will be extremely grateful!”
Dias was a mother of two daughters, and she last posted on her Instagram in December 2025
Dias lived in Mauá and was the mother of two daughters. Her last Instagram post was shared in December 2025, featuring a selfie taken inside a car in São Paulo.
Her bio, which is written in Portuguese, reads, “Vivendo no meu tempo, sem pressa e com propósito,” which means, “Living at my own pace, without rushing and with purpose”.
As soon as the news of her passing went viral, massage therapist Jeff Carlos wrote, “D*ath is nothing at all. Our bond has not been broken.”
Fellow creator Patrícia Ganden added, “We had beautiful moments, incredible conversations. May God comfort the family.”
Local authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her passing.
The internet quickly turned her passing into a heated debate about beauty standards and the risks of plastic surgeries
Several detractors questioned why someone so young would undergo major surgery in the first place.
“A calorie deficit and 10k steps will take you a far way, ladies. Squats and deadlifts will give you that BBL figure. Do it the healthy way. No surgery is worth your life,” one person wrote.
“She didn’t need surgery; all is vanity, unfortunately. I’m grateful because I embrace myself exactly as God created me,” another commented.
Others reflected on broader societal pressure, as one said, “No such thing as perfect… learning to love and live with your imperfections is the key to success.”
“Sad how many lives are lost from surgery. Why not just embrace the skin you are in?” added one more.
“Any surgery is a risk, but plastic surgery is a lot different. I would rather work out than risk my life.”
Few commenters were harsher, calling out influencers for minimizing the seriousness of plastic surgery.
“Getting plastic surgery at that age seems wild to me,” one said, while another wrote, “It seems the average life span of an ‘Influencer’ is like 30. Avoid that profession!”
“Stay natural, don’t ‘enhance’ your body… or do and suffer,” one wrote.
“You influence people the way you talk, love your body before taking risks,” a fourth added.
Bianca Das’s passing echoed other tragic plastic surgery tragedies
Dias’s demise is not an isolated case.
As reported by Bored Panda, in 2023, a Brazilian influencer, Adair Mendes Dutra Junior, lost her life after complications from a popular “fox eyes” surgery.
Days before his passing, he had shared images of severe swelling and infection, stating he felt something had gone “gravely wrong.”
Another heartbreaking story covered by Bored Panda was reported in 2025, where a 30-year-old Aslin Fernández lost her life after undergoing a “Mommy makeover” procedure in Mexico. She was a mother of two.
“You can’t influence me to get plastic surgery no mam,” wrote one netizen
