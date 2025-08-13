53 Pics Of The Hot Mess That This Year’s Heatwaves Served All Around The World

No matter where you live in the Northern Hemisphere, you’ve probably experienced some extremely hot weather this summer already. Europe saw unusually high temperatures exceeding 104°F (40°C), and a late-June heatwave in the central and eastern parts of the U.S. brought record temperatures as well.
Extremely hot weather brings many problems and worries, but it can also cause some hilarious mishaps or inspire people to get creative. We collected the most interesting predicaments people found themselves in during this year’s heatwaves and present them to you here.
Sources predict that the U.S., the UK, and Western Europe might be experiencing more heatwaves this summer, so, maybe you’ll get some inspiration for a sun-cooked steak or a DIY air conditioner as you scroll?
#1 This Farmer Had A Genius Idea To Protect His Livestock From The Sun During The Past Heatwave
#2 The Recent Heatwave In Scotland With No AC Has Meant Otis Has Learned That The Fan Is Not Scary And Is Now One Of His Favorite Things
Image source: AppearanceThick7369
#3 Major Heatwave In Southern California
When it’s this hot, they care less about the food and more about water and shade.
Image source: velocity_expanse
#4 Crows Sunbathing In The 26°C Heat
Image source: jamesritchieS19
#5 She’s Looks So Friggen Cute She Looks Cross Eyed
Image source: VelvetVibeQueen
#6 This Candle That Melted With The Heat Of The Summer
Image source: jorgeuhs
#7 My Mints Expanded And Turned Porous In The Japanese Heatwave
Image source: DarknessRain
#8 No It’s Not Yet Fall, But The Heatwave Is Causing This In Germany
Image source: pokethedeagon99
#9 Went Searching My Neighborhood For The Hottest Object I Could Find During This Heatwave And The Winner Was The Plastic Handpiece On This Broken Payphone At 155.6 Degrees
Image source: 1805trafalgar
#10 My Vitamin Gummies Melted In The Texas Heat During Transit, And It’s Not Eligible For A Refund
I guess I’ll get a spoon and chisel out a serving everyday…
Image source: AlloyComics
#11 Postal Worker Cooks Steak On Truck Dashboard To Showcase “Inhumane” Working Conditions During Extreme Heat
Image source: chinonic1h, Rep. Shawnna Bolick
#12 My Shoe Melted In My Room In The Summer Heat And Now It Looks Like Caramel
Image source: Beans_In_The_Dark
#13 Inside Of Credit Card, After It Got Delaminated Due To Heat
Image source: xoashery
#14 117 Degrees In Arizona Today… Melted The Blinds In My House
Image source: imgur.com, reddit.com
#15 Prepared Our South-Facing Back Door For Next Weeks Heatwave. It’s Not Stupid If It Works
Image source: carl0071
#16 I Left My Phone On The Dashboard Of My Car This Afternoon During A Heatwave
Image source: nthepromisedland
#17 An Australian Heatwave, The Bitumen Road Melted My Shoes
Image source: autodidact31
#18 Can Of Coke Exploded In My Car While Parked In Phoenix Heat
Opened my door and thought, “door seems like it is sticking.” Pretty obvious why that was when I got inside. 117 today.
Image source: waterdogaz
#19 My Car Windshield Phone Holder Melted In The Heat
Image source: bigmike2001-snake
#20 Heatwave Did This?
How tf did this happen, it was perfect before. This is my brother’s car and he takes good care of it. This is crazy. Is there anything we can do?
Image source: KnoxOber
#21 This Church Often Has Wild Signs But The Heat Brought Change
Image source: Trraumatized
#22 Safety Measures vs. Heatwave
Image source: Rohrax
#23 Living In Arizona Your Car Fresheners Will Melt In The Heat. Summer’s Barely Starting
Image source: kels27az
#24 Power Went Out For 18 Hours During A 106 Degree Heatwave… 3 Days After A $400 Fridge Restock
Pictured is only 1 of 3 bags that must be thrown out. We added ice to the fridge but things were still warm to the touch. With food prices the way they are, I’m devastated. I’ve cried for 2 hours straight. I don’t know how y’all do it after a natural disaster like a hurricane or tornado.
Image source: coma_toast88
#25 Came To Water My In-Laws Plants While They Were Out Of Town And Found My MIL Had Protected My Favorite Plant From The Sun As We Are Having A Heatwave
Image source: ClubWithAJungleTheme
#26 AC Broke During A Heatwave In Texas, I Was Desperate And Made Whatever This Is
Image source: DurpToad
#27 These Candles Melted Themselves Squashy From The Heat Of The Summer Sun
Image source: TurnOffYourPC
#28 My Solution To The Heatwave
Lemme just start by saying I love my Ryobi fans, lights, and “lifestyle” tools. Anyway, my work van has no AC, as in it was never optioned when they bought it 30 years ago. Every summer, I sweat my back off in my convection oven, I mean, work van. I present you all with my solution! The cooler fan! I’m sure this has been done, but this one is mine. Getting hot? Turn the mister on for a minute and bask in the icy delight. Thirsty? Just flip the lid and grab a drink! I freeze my water bottles, so no need to buy ice. Once in the cooler with a bit of water adde,d they stay cold the whole day. I love this little fan.
Image source: astroman2463
#29 What The Heat Did To This Water Bottle
Image source: Late-but-trying
#30 With Dangerous Heatwave This April Why Do School Dont Use Shaded Area Like Their Cover Courts For Graduation?
My Cousin sent me picture of possible area for graduation scheduled at 2 pm “usual peak of heat”.
PUBLIC SCHOOL
Do principal don’t care or plain dumb?
Image about is the area and they are currently on practice.
BINANGONAN ELEMENTARY.
To lazy to report to Deped because you have to be formal to report.
Image source: Competitive-City6530
#31 A/C Not Cooling, Triple Digit Temps On The Way. It’s Literally Frozen
I really want to change that filter but it’s frozen in place. Hoping that turning it off will defrost this thing and I won’t be competing for a service call in the middle of a heatwave.
I rent, this was supposed to be serviced three months ago.
Image source: loquacious_avenger
#32 2 Day Old Bread In The Australian Heat
Image source: Mortal_bobcat
#33 It’s Hot Outside
Image source: Sugarbritches21
#34 It Will Reach 50 Degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) Today
Image source: 126-875-358
#35 I Cooked Spicy Seafood Ramen With Nothing But The Power Of Seattle’s Heatwave
Image source: TheNewPoetLawyerette
#36 Lost Power For 7 Days Causing The Rug To Melt Into The Tile Due To The Summer Heat
Image source: robertflay
#37 Air Conditioner’s Installed At A Grocery Store During A Heatwave
Image source: Danedelioncares
#38 Gotta Protect From The Summer Heat (FL)
Image source: azcfcb360
#39 Heatwave Destroyed Our Garden, Really Something Special (We Don’t Have An Outdoor Tap)
Image source: EllaLion
#40 Next Door Are Done With This Heatwave
Image source: themaxmethod
#41 Before And After A Heatwave. We Also Lost 5 Other Plants And A Couple Of Months Of Summer To Go
Image source: skrimpels
#42 Last Ditch Effort To Somewhat Protect My Plants In A Heatwave
Image source: crzydmndx
#43 Forgot To Crack My Windows In The Central Texas Summer Heat. Came Back To A Record Temp On My Car Thermometer
Image source: CornponeBrunch
#44 Breaker Flipped While My Brother Was At Work In The Middle Of This Heatwave
Image source: MydogisEgon
#45 Pepper Bottle Melted In My Car In This Heatwave
Image source: DoMBe87
#46 Small Acts Like This Restore Faith In Humanity
Image source: JforMichigan
#47 Heatwave In My State Melted My Controller. No Its Not Covered Under Warranty
Image source: Iheartdragonsmore
#48 Summer In The South Has Me On Constant Feeder Cleaning And Refilling Schedule. Pulling, Cleaning, And Setting Feeders Back Up So They’re Ready For The Birds. Totally Worth It
Image source: treslilbirds
#49 My Chia Pet Exploded In The Summer Heat, Sending Pieces As Far As 20ft Away
Image source: Kazimierz3000
#50 This Is How I’ve Been Dealing With The Pacific Northwest Heatwave
Image source: Zeera1
#51 My Lipbalm Melted After Being Left In The Car In The Heatwave. Turns Out There’s A Lot Less Of It Than I Thought
Image source: banana-books
#52 Just A Reminder For Everyone To Insulate Your AC Hoses In This Heatwave. It Does Actually Make A Difference
Image source: zachty22
#53 Crazy Heat
Image source: MerissaKoko
