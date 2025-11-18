Hey Pandas, Is Anyone Else Wondering If The Government Is About To Crumble? (Closed)

Political climate seems bad no matter which way it’s flipped.
#1
Which country are we talking about?
If it’s America then yes
If it’s England then yes
#2
About to?!
#3
Yes, it’s in the process right now. We aren’t solving our problems and they will continue to grow. For an example: the government in Mexico is so corrupt and inept the cartels have been targeting tourist areas which previously were respected as being off-limits because they brought in a lot of economic activity but that has become overshadowed in recent years as they have diversified their operations to the point that it rivals what the government can do; they don’t have to be low-key anymore and that’s terrifying. Mexico is certainly not unique in this.
#4
It’s already crumbling
#5
Without overstating my opinion about Republicans and Democrats, we are seeing that despite a deep understanding that we shouldn’t, not only are we letting emotions run the show, we are also dismissing the need for a serious look at the fact that the government has never been designed for the people..
#6
In the US its been far too “calm” (or at least that’s what they wish us to believe). Our elections are getting almost completely pulled away fro. the actual people living here. We are getting distracted by self made issues, and arguing over arbitrary issues so the government can underhandedly yank away rights. I also have noticed a lot of cities are getting way too overpopulated. Much of my family fears that we are heading for another depression, and maybe even war, especially with Russia, and the middle east..
I think imma get a hand pump for the well…
