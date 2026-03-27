49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

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sibling-rivalrySiblings exist in this dual state of being some of the closest allies one can have, through thick and thin, while also being the object of constant pranks, jokes or worse. Even in the best of times, it’s still a friendly rivalry.

So we’ve gathered some of the funniest and most accurate posts about what it’s really like to have siblings and the consequent rivalries that emerge. Get comfortable as you scroll through, check for a whoopie cushion placed there by a brother or sister first, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories in the comments down below.

#1

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: nofilterblonde

#2

My two older children were trying to lay out all of their Pokémon cards, but the youngest kept intervening, so they duct taped him to a chair.

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: reddit.com

#3

My three year old finally beat her brother at Candy Land. He was not okay.

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: reddit.com

#4

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#5

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: Six_Pack_Mom

#6

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: thearibradford

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49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: reddit.com

#8

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: Skacowan

#9

This is how my 2.5 year old niece insists on holding her new baby brother. We worried that she might be jealous and have a tough time with the new baby but she has been nothing but THRILLED to have him around (this is subject to change, of course…)

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: thisismyfupa

#10

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: Tliblem

#11

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: isis626

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49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: Mommy__Owl

#13

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: Mommy__Owl

#14

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: sarcasticmommy4

#15

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: Weave27

#16

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: reddit.com

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49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: AjustableTableLamp

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49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: waitwhatsaywhat

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49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: PicturesFoIder

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49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: 23_ninjagirl

#21

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: thearibradford

#22

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: gingerahoy

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49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: Excesstential

#24

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: thefamilyjules42

#25

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: viramola

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49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: DogTheMarsbarHunter

#27

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: reddit.com

#28

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: TinManRC

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49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: MissDarling92

#30

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: Thelonious_Funk

#31

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: jevanses

#32

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: Whoofph

#33

My friend’s kids were mad at each other on the ride home from school.

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: GhostRadventures

#34

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: Geekazoid

#35

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: enkrypt0r

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49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: Wargazm

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49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: pcarvious

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49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: frankwdux

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49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: tibbsc

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49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: Drumheld

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49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: ronearc

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49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: owlnas

#43

49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: sarcasticmommy4

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49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: rockswell

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49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: allitode

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49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: bunnywings

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49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: burritosaredelicious

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49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: Pnut1221

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49 Hilarious Examples Of Sibling Rivalry That Might Remind You Of Your Childhood

Image source: machzel08

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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