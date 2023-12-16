Kung Fu Panda 4 is ushering the legendary martial arts comedy film back onto the big screen after an eight-year hiatus. Thus, it’s a time to be curious for fans of the animated feature film series. The Kung Fu Panda film series has maintained its status as one of the most successful animated series while staying relevant in the film industry after several years of not being in the theaters. This is mostly thanks to the various media, including TV shows, video games, themes, and more, used in promoting the franchise.
Meanwhile, Kung Fu Panda 4 appears to be in the safe hands of two seasoned directors, including Mike Mitchell who has a good record of directing animated projects such as The Lego Movie 2 and Shrek Forever After. Interestingly, some characters that played prominent roles in the first three films will have reduced presence in the fourth film while new ones will be introduced. From the exciting cast updates to the challenging tasks facing Po (Jack Black), let’s delve into what there is to know about the new Kung Fu Panda film.
Kung Fu Panda 4 Plot
Funny with a lot of adventures, excellent fighting skills, and action-packed scenes, Kung Fu Panda 4 is expected to arouse the euphoria inherent in the previous films. The 2024 Kung Fu Panda film focuses on the new tasks and adventures Po has to embark on for the good of the Valley of Peace. After taking his position as Grand Master at the restored Jade Palace in Kung Fu Panda 3, Po is set to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.
Beyond the aforementioned, the most daunting threat awaits Po as a new villain, The Chameleon (Viola Davis) who is out to get him. The villain possesses a rare ability that will make Po fight previous villains in the franchise, including Tai Lung (Ian McShane) and Lord Shen (Gary Oldman). Interestingly, Po and The Chameleon share some similarities in their rise to greatness. The chubby panda surprised everyone when he mastered kung fu his way even when it seemed impossible with his body mass. Likewise, the Chameleon was once small and it didn’t seem she could do kung fu but she found a way to do it, becoming the greatest villain just like Po is the greatest hero.
Meanwhile, fighting a new villain is not the only challenge facing Po. He also needs to find and train his successor to take the position of Dragon Warrior as he sets out to fight the Chameleon and takes the elevated position of the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. This part should be interesting, considering the unconventional manner the panda rose to become a great kun fu master. The successor will step into Po’s big shoes as he assumes his duties as the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.
Who Are The Cast Members Of Kung Fu Panda 4?
The trailer for the fourth installment of the Kung Fu Panda film series reveals some changes but the main cast and characters remain the same. Jack Black is coming back as the voice of Po. Known as the Furious Five, Master Tigress (Angelina Jolie), Master Monkey (Jackie Chan), Master Crane (David Cross), Master Mantis (Seth Rogen), and Master Viper (Lucy Liu) are some of the old cast and characters returning to the film franchise. Kung Fu Panda 4 will also feature Dustin Hoffman – renowned for his previous role as Po’s sensei, Master Shifu.
While fans expect Tigress to assist Po in his new challenge, director Mitchell has revealed that the furious five would be embarking on separate missions in this installment. The comrades will only make a brief appearance in Kung Fu Panda 4. They are giving way to some new characters to debut in the franchise. Other stars who will be reprising their roles from the previous Kung Fu Panda films include Ian McShane, Bryan Cranston, and James Hong.
Awkwafina was announced as a new cast member of Kung Fu Panda 4 in May 2023. The newcomer will provide the voice of Zhen, a corsac fox who serves as Po’s companion on his journey. Also joining the cast for the first time are Oscar winners Viola Davis as the shape-shifting Chameleon and Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Ke Huy Quan as Han. The two were announced as part of the cast in December 2023. Kung Fu Panda 4 will be directed by Mike Mitchell and Stephanie Ma Stine.
Kung Fu Panda 4 Release Date
It’s official, Kung Fu Panda is coming back in theaters with several new voices. The latest installment was announced by the Dragon Warrior (Jack Black) at CinemaCon. Kung Fu Panda 4 is scheduled for a March 8, 2024 release date. Peacock will get streaming rights to the film for the first four months before Netflix takes over for the next 10 months. For the remaining four months, streamers will be able to watch the film on Peacock.
