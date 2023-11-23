Top 10 Viola Davis Performances You Can’t Miss

Viola Davis, an actress of remarkable talent and range, has left an indelible mark on the world of film and television. With an array of awards and recognitions, including an Academy Award, an Emmy, and a place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Davis’s performances are consistently powerful and evocative. Here, we celebrate the top 10 Viola Davis performances that have captivated audiences and critics alike.
1. Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder
Viola Davis’s groundbreaking role as Annalise Keating not only earned her multiple awards but also a historic place in television history. She became the first black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of the complex defense lawyer.
When the show makers approached Viola Davis for the role, they presented the series as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for her, as an African American actress over 50. Her character’s intelligence, charisma, and multifaceted personality drew viewers into a compelling narrative that explored themes of justice and morality.
2. Aibileen Clark in The Help
The portrayal of Aibileen Clark in ‘The Help’ brought to life the struggles and strength of a black maid during the Civil Rights Movement.
Viola Davis is a force of nature, her performance illuminated the screen with luminous qualities that turned Aibileen’s story into a central narrative of the film. The role showcased Davis’s ability to embody characters with grace and resilience, earning her critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination.
3. Rose Maxson in Fences
Davis’s Academy Award-winning performance as Rose Maxson in ‘Fences’ was nothing short of spectacular.
She connects with people on a deep, emotional level, bringing to life August Wilson’s iconic character with profound authenticity. Her ability to stand toe-to-toe with Denzel Washington’s dominating presence is a testament to her exceptional skill as an actress.
4. Veronica Rawlins in Widows
In ‘Widows’, Viola Davis took on the role of Veronica Rawlins, a woman orchestrating a heist after the death of her criminal husband. Her commanding presence on screen highlighted her versatility and ability to lead a diverse ensemble cast.
The success of the whole multilayered narrative hinges on Davis’ outstanding portrayal of a highly capable woman underestimated by every man around her.
5. Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad
Davis’s portrayal of Amanda Waller, the ruthless government official in ‘Suicide Squad’, added depth to a blockbuster film.
I’m fascinated by her… She’s this big powerful black woman, hard, ready to pick up a gun and shoot anyone at will, said Davis about her character. This role allowed Davis to explore the psychology of power within the fantasy genre.
6. Ma Rainey in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
In ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, Viola Davis transformed into the legendary blues singer with such command that she stole every scene she was in. Her performance was not only transformative but also powerful enough to earn her another round of critical acclaim and prestigious award nominations.
7. Michelle Robinson in Southside with You
Davis beautifully depicted Michelle Robinson, later known as Michelle Obama, in ‘Southside with You’. Her performance captured the essence of Robinson’s early life with subtlety and poise, providing viewers with an intimate look at one of America’s most iconic figures during her formative years.
8. Nancy Birch in Prisoners
Nancy Birch’s character in ‘Prisoners’ allowed Viola Davis to showcase her unparalleled ability to convey raw emotion without uttering a single word. Her portrayal of a mother in distress was both haunting and deeply moving, further solidifying her status as one of Hollywood’s finest actors.
9. Susie Brown in Get On Up
In ‘Get On Up’, Viola Davis played Susie Brown, mother to James Brown, adding depth and complexity to this biographical film. Her performance was nuanced and provided significant insight into Brown’s upbringing and familial relationships.
10. Lydia in Doubt
Davis’s brief but potent performance as Lydia in ‘Doubt’ showcased her extraordinary talent for delivering impactful performances with limited screen time. This role earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, highlighting her ability to leave a lasting impression on both audiences and critics.
In conclusion, Viola Davis has not only proven herself to be one of the most talented actors of our time but also an influential figure in advocating for diversity and equality within Hollywood. Through these top 10 performances, she has contributed immensely to the representation of strong, complex characters on screen, leaving us eagerly anticipating what she will bring to life next.
